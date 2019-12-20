Pro wrestling set to return to Rockingham Armory

ROCKINGHAM — On Jan. 11, Coastal Atlantic Grappling Entertainment (C.A.G.E.) is partnering with American Championship Wrestling (ACW) to give residents of Richmond County the largest professional exhibition in decades.

CAGE owner Scottie Dial says the decision to host the event at the National Guard Armory of Rockingham made the most sense, considering similar wrestling events were held there in the past. In March, CAGE held a pro event in its home city Laurinburg, which according to Dial yielded about 400 spectators, a number he expects to hit again.

He added that though the co-sponsor organization isn’t local, ACW owner Mitchell Goude spent many years as a Hamlet resident and was excited to bring the event “home” for county residents.

Dubbed “Wrestling Unleashed,” the exhibition will feature plenty of local talent including heavyweight champion Jimmy Parker, who hails from Rockingham. Chief Red Thunder, Carolina Girl and Carolina Kidd will also be familiar faces, especially for those that enjoy local group Adrenaline Pro Wrestling (APW).

General admission for the event is $10, and $5 for children ages 12 and under.

APW hosts final event of year

The big names from APW will be in action for the last time this year on Dec. 28, for a pro exhibition at the Richmond County Rescue Squad.

It’s scheduled to last from 7:15-9:15 p.m., with a $6 general admission fee. Children under 5 years old get in free with a paying adult.

For more information visit Facebook.com/adrenalineprowrestlingnc.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_sport-wrestling.jpg