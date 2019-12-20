Raiders roundup: Bowling, JV hoops in action

FAYETTEVILLE — It was a marquee day for both Richmond Senior bowling teams at Lafayette Bowling Lanes on Thursday.

The boys team had its highest pin total of the season, beating Hoke 677-630 and the girls did the same in a close, 537-507 loss to the defending state champions Pinecrest.

The Raiders were led by Hunter Hancock on the day, as he closed out 11 of a possible 14 frames. Cameron Way finished off nine of 14 frames, while William White closed out seven of 12.

After beating Hoke 3-2, the Raiders had more trouble with Pinecrest, falling 4-1.

On the girls side, senior Hailey Miller had one of her best outings of the year, closing out 10 of 16 frames, while Josie Standrige and Autumn Hoffman both wrapped up half of their frames over the two matches.

The Lady Raiders beat Hoke 3 1/2-1 1/2, with a pin total advantage of 455-395. Thy split the ensuing matchup with Pinecrest at two games apiece, barely losing the decision to pin total.

Both teams take off for winter break and return to action for the final regular season match of the season on Jan. 9 at Laurinburg Lanes.

JV Raiders win in OT during holiday tournament

SOUTHERN PINES — The Richmond Senior boys junior varsity team needed an extra period but eventually came out on top, beating Holly Springs, 54-50, during the first round of the First Bank Holiday in the Pines tournament on Thursday.

Richmond’s Mekhi Harrington and Luke Williams helped lead the way with 13 points apiece. Williams also finished with seven rebounds and had the game-clinching 3-pointer with just 41 seconds left in overtime.

All eight active Raiders players scored in the contest and helped the team jump out to a 13-5 lead after the first quarter.

Holly Springs answered with a powerful surge in the second period, outscoring Richmond 19-6. The Golden Hawks took a 24-19 advantage into the third quarter.

Harrington dropped seven points in the third as both teams scored 15 to keep the halftime margin the same. In the fourth, Raiders guard Trevion Dumas scored all five of his points to help the Raiders take the frame and tie things at 46, forcing the extra period.

Richmond (7-1) advances to Friday’s championship round in a rematch with host Pinecrest, who beat Montgomery Central in the tournament’s other matchup. The Patriots handed the Raiders its only loss of the season last week.

Tip off is scheduled for 6 p.m.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_RaidersLOGO1-4.jpg