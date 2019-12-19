Moseley Moseley Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Members from both the Richmond Senior and Anson girls basketball teams shake hands ahead of an earlier matchup this season. Both teams play in the Anson County Shootout starting Friday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Members from both the Richmond Senior and Anson girls basketball teams shake hands ahead of an earlier matchup this season. Both teams play in the Anson County Shootout starting Friday.

ROCKINGHAM — Teddy Moseley is in need of a “statement win” when he takes his Richmond Senior girls basketball team to Wadesboro this weekend to participate in the Anson County Shootout, then to Southwest Guilford High School to compete in the Sheetz Invitational Holiday Classic.

Richmond (5-2) is coming off its most impressive performance of the season, completing the season sweep over Cheraw with an overpowering 51-4 road victory on Tuesday.

Moseley hopes the group will take the momentum gained from earlier in the week into the upcoming stretch of tournament play.

“I’m sure every team that’s in there is going to be competitive,” Moseley said of the holiday slate. “I think it’ll be a good measuring stick for us.”

Through the first seven games, the Lady Raiders have outscored opponents 370-200, led by senior wing Keionna Love who averages just under 12 points per game.

Juniors Jayla McDougald and Jakerra Covington provide consistency on both ends of the floor to complement Love. McDougald averages just over 10 points per game while also leading the group in assists. And Covington provides energy, using her speed and athleticism to pace the team in rebounds per game, while averaging just under 10 points per contest.

Meanwhile, freshman guard Kyla Sampson has given the second unit a lift as of late, dropping in a total of 18 points in the last two games.

Richmond’s first test of the winter break comes against Montgomery Central (3-4) during Friday’s first-round matchup of the Anson Shootout.

Moseley admits that he doesn’t know what to expect from the brand new program, but wants his girls to be engaged from start to finish.

The Lady Timberwolves boast three players averaging double figures, sophomores Abby Jean Hurley and Kaliyah Wall alongside senior Lean Joyce. That trio combined for 43 points in the 60-54 win over Anson on Tuesday.

The winner will take on whoever comes out on top in the other matchup of the tournament between Charlotte Christian (6-5) and host Anson (3-7).

Charlotte Christian’s Breya Busby comes in leading all scorers with just over 16 points per game. Anson has a host of scrappy players, including 6-foot-1 forward Revie Byars.

Richmond has already defeated Anson twice this season by an average margin of 35 points.

Moving forward to next week, the Lady Raiders will have arguably their biggest challenge of the young season, opening the Sheetz Invitational against North Davidson (7-1) on Dec. 26.

High-scoring sophomore guard Emily Hege comes in averaging 23.8 points per game for North Davidson and will test the Lady Raiders defense that’s only given up 28.6 points per contest.

Overall, Moseley feels the biggest objective for his squad is to clean up mistakes made in the only two losses that came against Sandhills Athletic Conference opponents. One of the setbacks was against Pinecrest, who is also in the field of eight, vying for the first-place trophy.

“That’s who we’re chasing. They’ve won the conference the past three years in a row…that’s where we’re trying to get, to that level,” Moseley said of the Lady Patriots.

He added that the challenging two-week stretch provides an opportunity for the Lady Raiders to get better and could give them a “big” confidence boost when they return to league action in January.

“We were hoping to go into conference play 2-0, but unfortunately, we’re down 0-2, so that’s going to make these tournaments that much more important,” said Moseley.

Friday’s tip-off from Wadesboro is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

ANSON COUNTY SHOOTOUT (Dec. 20-21) RD. 1 Richmond Senior (5-2) v. Montgomery Central (3-4), 4 p.m. Charlotte Christian (6-5) v. Anson (3-7), 7 p.m. SHEETZ INVITATIONAL (Dec. 26-28) RD. 1 Richmond Senior v. North Davidson (7-1), 1 p.m. Central Cabarrus (4-4) v. High Point Central (1-9), 3 p.m. Pinecrest (5-3) v. Southern Guilford (3-5), 4:30 p.m. Wesleyan Christian Academy (3-6) v. SW Guilford (4-4), 6 p.m.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

