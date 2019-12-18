Raiders hoops roundup: Boys remain unbeaten, girls sweep Cheraw

CHERAW — It took longer than the allotted four quarters, but Richmond Senior boys basketball was able to keep its winning streak alive, closing out Cheraw on the road, 67-65, in overtime on Tuesday.

Senior center Jarvis Tillman was one of three Raiders to reach double figures, scoring 10 points, none bigger than the extra session’s only bucket to secure the team’s seventh-straight victory to open the season.

Junior guard Caleb Hood collected a season-high 18 points, pouring in 12 during the second half with the Raiders holding a 31-27 advantage at the break.

Cheraw guard Marshall Myers ended with a game-high 24 points, including 10 in the third quarter that got the Braves back in front heading into the final period.

Myers put in an additional seven points in the fourth quarter, while Hood answered with six of his own to help the Raiders outscore the Braves by one in the period.

The two teams were locked at 65 at the end of regulation and went scoreless until Tillman’s game-winning basket.

P.J. McLauhglin added 11 points, while Dalton Stroman paced the Raiders with 10 rebounds and eight points. Nygie Stroman chipped in with eight points and nine rebounds in the win.

Richmond (7-0) takes the rest of the week off and is back in action on Dec. 26, facing Weddington in the first round of the Ashbrook Holiday Hoopfest.

Lady Raiders complete season sweep over Cheraw

CHERAW — The Richmond Senior girls basketball team returned to action on Tuesday, facing a familiar opponent in Cheraw. The Lady Raiders were even more dominant than in last week’s lopsided matchup between the two, downing the Lady Braves 51-4 on the road.

Both Jakerra Covington and Jayla McDougald finished in double figures, pacing Richmond scorers with 10 points apiece.

The tandem helped lead the first-half charge that saw the Lady Raiders outscore Cheraw 37-0 heading into the break.

Kyla Sampson added eight points in the win.

Richmond (5-2) hits the floor again on Friday to compete at the two-day Anson Shootout in Wadesboro before taking part in the Sheetz Invitational at Southwest Guilford High on Dec. 26-28.

Raiders stay unbeatenwith OT win at Cheraw