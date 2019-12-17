Local roundup: Hamlet, Rockingham, Temple hoops get wins

LUMBER BRIDGE — The Hamlet Middle School boys basketball team won its second straight road contest to open the season, defeating Sandy Grove 47-36 on Monday.

JV Drake ended with a team-high 15 points in the win. Fellow Red Rams teammates Zay Cephas, eight points, Tristan Wall, six points, and Jashton Harrington, five points, helped pace the victory.

Lareese Swinnie chipped in with four points, while Amer Morrison and Jacoby Martin also added to the scoring output with two points and one point, respectively.

Hamlet (2-0) returns home on Jan. 6 to host Spring Hill with the girls’ game beginning at 4 p.m.

Rockingham boys open season with win

ROCKINGHAM — Behind the hot shooting of Paul McNeil, the Rockingham Middle boys basketball team opened the season with an overpowering 60-28 home win over Carver Middle on Monday.

Coaches praised the Rocket’s defensive effort that caused a host of turnovers, leading to easy scores on the other end.

Jada Zimmerman also finished in double figures, helping McNeil with 15 points of his own. Noah Jenks added seven points, James Eason chipped in with four and both Jaziah Liles and A.J. Covington had three points a piece.

Rockingham (1-0) travels to West Hoke Middle on Wednesday in the team’s final matchup before the holiday break.

Temple Christian gets a pair of road wins

LORIS, S.C. — Over the weekend, the Temple Christian boys and girls basketball teams picked up road wins against Grace Christian Academy as part of their Carolinas Christian Athletic Association slate.

The Lady Tigers varsity team won by a score of 34-29, with key efforts from forwards Peyton Greene and Jena Richmond, who both finished with a team-high 11 points and double-doubles. Greene had 16 rebounds, while Richmond had 11.

Temple Christian (4-2, 4-2 CCAA) will be back in action on Jan. 2-3 for a New Years tournament in Monroe.

The Temple Christian boys basketball team improved to 6-1 (3-1 CCAA) by defeating Grace Christian, 48-45.

Malik Green finished with a dominating double-double, 32 points and 17 rebounds to help secure the close victory.

The Tigers resume conference play on Jan. 10, hosting first-place Mintz Christian Academy.

