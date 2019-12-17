JV Raiders get back on track, drop Cheraw 81-35

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal JV Raiders guard Javares Stanback attempts a floater in the lane against Cheraw on Monday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal JV Raiders guard Javares Stanback attempts a floater in the lane against Cheraw on Monday.

ROCKINGHAM —After suffering its first loss of the season to Pinecrest on Friday, the Richmond Senior junior varsity boys basketball recovered with a convincing 81-35 win over Cheraw at home on Monday.

Richmond coach Kenta Hutchinson praised five players that ended with double figures, but thought his squad’s work on the opposite end made the difference from just a few days prior.

“Coming off a loss last week, we didn’t look good defensively, so this week we had to be better,” he said candidly. “We know we can score, but defensively…all 11 guys tonight, we looked good. We were all motivated and locked in.”

The Raiders’ stinginess was on full display during the second period that saw the group outscore the visitors 30-10.

Xavier Collazo started the period with five of his 10 points, including a transition layup that was the result of a steal. The fastbreak bucket extended the Raiders’ lead to 26-14 with just over four minutes left in the frame.

Fellow starting guard Mehki Harrington finished with a game-high 24 points, including a personal 9-0 run near the end of the second quarter to help stretch the margin.

“His energy on defense — I love it,” Hutchison said of Harrington. “He’s in my starting lineup for a reason, and for him to come in and score 24, that’s big for us.”

Harrington’s scoring spree pushed the Raiders’ advantage to 39-19 with 1:26 left in the half. The team took a 45-20 lead into the break, then the red-hot guard opened the third quarter with five straight points to balloon the margin, 50-20.

Javares Stanback (12 points), Dakota Chavis (10 points) and Ke’Sean Ingram (10 points) helped close the door with big scoring outputs in the final two periods.

The Raiders outpaced the Braves 21-9 in the third quarter, to take a 66-29 advantage into the fourth.

Stanback and Ingram combined for the majority of the team’s points to signal the running clock in the final quarter. The Raiders polished off the win by outscoring the Braves 15-6 in the fourth to secure a season sweep.

Now, Hutchinson and Co. have their sights set on the next stage of their mission to finish the week 3-0 as they head to the First Bank Holiday in the Pines Basketball Tournament hosted by Pinecrest.

“It was really big. It’s a confidence-booster going into the rest of the week,” Hutchinson said of the blowout win.

“Coming off that loss, we’re looking forward to playing Pinecrest on Friday, if it’s set up that way.”

Richmond (6-1) starts the tournament with a first-round matchup against Holly Springs on Thursday, while Pinecrest plays Montgomery Central.

JV Lady Raiders drop close game to Cheraw

A week after downing Cheraw, the Richmond Senior junior varsity girls basketball team couldn’t overcome a second-half charge from the visitors and dropped a nail-biting 38-35 decision.

Cheraw held just a one-point advantage after the first period, but the Lady Raiders were able to string together a couple of runs in the second quarter to take a slime 19-16 lead at the break.

After the Lady Braves retook the lead in the third, they extended the margin to 34-29, midway through the fourth. The Lady Raiders took advantage of some opportunities at the free throw line down the stretch to close the deficit, but eventually fell just short despite a few chances to tie the game late with a couple of 3-pointers.

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal JV Raiders guard Javares Stanback attempts a floater in the lane against Cheraw on Monday. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_RJVB_cheraw.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal JV Raiders guard Javares Stanback attempts a floater in the lane against Cheraw on Monday.

Harrington’s 24 keys blowout win

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.