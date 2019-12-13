Richmond indoor track set to begin

Kearns Kearns Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond indoor track coach Reggie Miller conducts a preseason team workout. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond indoor track coach Reggie Miller conducts a preseason team workout.

ROCKINGHAM —Monasia Kearns recalls her up-and-down introduction to Richmond Senior track and field as an underclassman. There were trying times during that stretch, but now, she’s proud to be a senior captain for this year’s Lady Raiders indoor track team.

“So far with my teammates, I feel like I’ve been doing good as far as being a leader and being a big sister,” said Kearns who is one of just four upperclassmen on the current roster.

Kearns says that a key component to gaining the younger teammate’s trust is assuring her ‘sisters’ that the line of communication is always open, especially if the conversations involve personal matters outside of track.

“Hopefully they take into consideration that even after high school, they can be able to connect with me,” she added.

This camaraderie has caught the attention of Richmond coach Reggie Miller who has the unenviable task of replacing notable departures from last year’s 4 x 200 relay state-qualifying team. He says that Kearns would make a good coach in the future because of her ability to effortlessly galvanize her peers.

“She’s a great leader and leads by example,” he said of Kearns. “The girls cling to her and she takes it to another level.”

Miller refers to the current group, that totals just over 20 members as “quiet,” but insists that doesn’t take away from a competitive spirit. He added that they have been putting in extra effort in the offseason to achieve lofty expectations and standards.

The veteran coach intentionally creates active and intense practices that make for event-like conditions.

Millers says he mixes up the workouts between endurance and short sprints for two to three days per week. He didn’t shy away from praising the uniqueness of the girls, commenting how happy he was to come to work every day because of them.

“They enjoy working out together and they push each other. It’s something special about them. They don’t want to lose, I know that for a fact,” said Miller.

Newcomers Isis Covington and Andrea Ellerbe are expected to fill some of the void missing from departed sprinters. Miller anticipates to rotate them in the 4 x 200 lineup alongside Kearns and fellow veteran runner Aniya Robinson.

While, Miller admits the collection of talent needs time to gel and work on techniques such as “mastering handoffs” during the relays, Kearns is optimistic.

“Who knows, we could be faster this year than we were last year,” she said of the current cast that she feels has an immeasurable upside.

Personally, Kearns will also be a well-respected sprinter in the 55-meter dash, which she says her goal is to the personal-best time of last year (7.0 seconds) posted at the South View Polar Bear No. 1 meet.

“She’s got a fast-twitch takeoff,” Miller said of Kearns. “She’s just a natural — does everything right, and is the type of person you can build a team around.”

He went on to say that returning senior Kibreeana Stewart would also play an important role as the team’s other captain. Stewart is expected to lead the group in the field events, specializing in the high jump and triple jump.

Most of all, Kearns wants to mirror the start to the season from a year ago that featured a state-qualifying relay time and an individual first-place finish.

“That’s basically the biggest goal, especially since last year we qualified in the very first meet. I hope for the same thing because I would hate to keep doing hard work in practice and then go to the first meet and it’s not what we expect,” said Kerns.

The Lady Raiders hit the track for the first time on Saturday, Dec. 21 at the JBL Invitational.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

