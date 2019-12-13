Coley: Winter sports await Raider Nation

Coley Coley Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Forward Nygie Stroman gains post position during an early-season game against Anson. Stroman leads the unbeaten Raiders in scoring with 16 points per game. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Forward Nygie Stroman gains post position during an early-season game against Anson. Stroman leads the unbeaten Raiders in scoring with 16 points per game.

It’s Friday. Football in Richmond County is officially over.

Yes, the Raiders’ magical run through the postseason was unceremoniously cut short during a home loss to Vance last week, but that didn’t mark the end of competitive athletics at Richmond Senior High this year.

On the contrary, tonight provides a perfect opportunity for Raider Nation to casually make the transition from fall to winter sports as Richmond hosts Pinecrest in a matchup of the only two undefeated teams left in the Sandhills Athletic Conference.

Don’t worry gridiron fans, you’ll still see familiar faces as all-conference performers Caleb Hood, Dalton Stroman, Jakolbe Baldwin and C.J. Tillman have traded helmets and cleats for shorts and sneakers.

While they still try to establish their basketball legs, a solid core of Richmond players that have stormed to a 5-0 start will lead the charge.

Junior forward Nygie Stroman is the team’s top scorer, averaging 16 points per game. Meanwhile, fellow frontcourt mate Jarvis Tillman has been a perfect complement, averaging 11 points and six blocks.

The deep group also gets offensive contributions from starting guards P.J. McLaughlin and Quamir Sivels, who have both had multiple games finishing in double figures.

Before the boys tip off, don’t forget to catch the Richmond girls basketball team face Pinecrest in what should be another important league contest.

The Lady Raiders are 4-1 on the young season and have been dominate in wins, outscoring opponents 228-96. The Lady Patriots come into the meeting 3-2, and both teams are hungry for their first conference win.

Senior guard Jayla McDougald has a team-leading 11 points per game and sets the tone for an uptempo attack. Meanwhile, forwards Keionna Love and Jakerra Covington are both averaging 10 points and provide scoring close to the rim in addition to drawing fouls.

After you leave the hardwood, don’t forget to check in on the other Richmond winter sports teams that have, or will start, their respective campaigns by the end of the week.

Raiders wrestling has already jumped out to an 11-3 record, claiming their host tournament last weekend in the process.

Senior JoeE Nicholson started the season by breaking the program’s all-time wins record and hasn’t looked back since. He is currently undefeated with a team-high 16-0 record.

Fellow senior Austin Gallop is close behind Nicholson with a 12-4 start. The Raiders return to the mat next weekend for the Elizabeth Barry Memorial Invitational, a two-day event held at Mallard Creek High School.

Both the Richmond bowling and swimming teams have begun their respective seasons within the past two weeks, and the indoor track girls group hits the starting line for the first time on Saturday in a multi-team event at Reid Ross High School in Fayetteville.

So, there you have it, Raider Nation. A full spread of sports to keep your cheers active for the winter.

See you all soon, right?

Coley https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Coley-4.jpg Coley Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Forward Nygie Stroman gains post position during an early-season game against Anson. Stroman leads the unbeaten Raiders in scoring with 16 points per game. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_5128-1.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Forward Nygie Stroman gains post position during an early-season game against Anson. Stroman leads the unbeaten Raiders in scoring with 16 points per game.

Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley

Sports Editor