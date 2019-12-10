Skinner named to second straight D-II all-region team

Courtesy of Winston-Salem State Athletics Skinner Courtesy of Winston-Salem State Athletics Skinner

CLEVELAND, OH — For the second season in a row, Winston-Salem State senior free safety Daryus Skinner was selected to the 2019 Division II Conference Commissioners Association (CCA) All-Super Region 2 Team.

This year, Skinner was a first team selection to the all-region team after earning second team honors last season.

In two years of varsity action for the Richmond Senior football team, Skinner was a standout defensively that helped the group to a 22-5 record. He combined for 201 total tackles and five interceptions, four of which came in his final year with the program in 2015.

That year, the senior also returned two punts for a touchdown and took one of the interceptions back for a score.

Skinner capped his historic Rams career with a standout senior season. He finished the 2019 campaign with a team-high seven interceptions to finish his career with 22, which places him second in school history.

He returned one of his interceptions 66 yards for a touchdown earlier this season. Skinner also added 39 total tackles (21 solo) with a pass breakup and a forced fumble.

The honor comes in addition to Skinner being a first team selection for the 2019 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) All-Conference Team.

Skinner gets D-II all-region honors