Athlete of the Week (Dec. 2-7): Jarvis Tillman

Tillman Tillman

Jarvis Tillman has been named the Daily Journal’s Athlete of the Week for Dec. 2-7.

Tillman is the starting center for Richmond Senior basketball.

In two games, the 6-foot-6 post player flashed his length and versatility, scoring 25 points, 16 rebounds and six blocks to help the Raiders get wins over Southern Lee and Purnell Swett.

One of just two seniors on the current Raiders roster, Tillman says it felt “great” to receive the honor and added that it made him feel like more of a leader.

In the close 56-50 victory over Southern Lee, Tillman just missed out on a triple-double, scoring 10 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and finishing with a game-high eight blocks.

“I helped the team by defending well, blocking some big shots, grabbing big rebounds and looking up the court for my other players,” he said about the performance.

He added that being able to quickly identify the opposing player’s tendencies and then making adjustments, helped him be so effective defensively.

Richmond coach Donald Pettigrew praised Tillman’s standout qualities to hold down the interior of his 3-2 defense.

“What he’s doing, you can’t teach that. He’s got a knack for the ball and that’s big time,” Pettigrew said of Tillman. “Coming from his sophomore year to his junior year until now…he’s just a staple of our defense.”

The Raiders (4-0) coach also commented on Tillman’s determination to be more productive offensively, stating that he’s worked on his jump shot during the summer and has steadily improved his scoring prowess, which Pettigrew deems as a “big plus” for the current team.

In the 61-34 win over Purnell Swett, Tillman put in 12 of his game-high 15 points in the first half. He credited a much-improved mid-range shot, along with an anticipation of offensive rebounds leading to easy putbacks, for the scoring output.

He also filled the stat sheet for the second straight contest, ending with six rebounds and eight blocks.

“It was a statement,” Tillman said of the blowout victory. We’re trying to stay undefeated. By staying undefeated, it sets a good tone going into the playoffs.”

Below are Tillman’s responses to a list of fun questions asked by the Daily Journal staff.

1. What’s the best Christmas present you ever received?

Tillman: I love music, so I got this 1200 watt speaker and I still listen to it every day.

2. What’s your favorite pregame song?

Tillman: “Hot” by Gunna.

3. Michael Jordan or LeBron James?

Tillman: I’ll stick with M.J.

Tillman https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_MUGTillmanBB.jpg Tillman

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.