Hood, Tillman lead All-SAC team honors

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal file Raiders quarterback Caleb Hood (5) and running back Jaheim Covington (33) were both named to the all-conference team over the weekend. Hood took SAC Offensive Player of the Year honors. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal file Raiders quarterback Caleb Hood (5) and running back Jaheim Covington (33) were both named to the all-conference team over the weekend. Hood took SAC Offensive Player of the Year honors. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal file Richmond Senior linebacker C.J. Tillman (24) tries to tackle Vance’s Austin Grier. Tillman was named SAC Defensive Player of the Year on Sunday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal file Richmond Senior linebacker C.J. Tillman (24) tries to tackle Vance’s Austin Grier. Tillman was named SAC Defensive Player of the Year on Sunday.

Richmond Senior quarterback Caleb Hood and outside linebacker C.J. Tillman highlighted a total of 17 Raiders selected to the All-Sandhills Athletic Conference team released on Sunday.

*+Hood was named the league’s offensive player of the year, enjoying career highs in passing yards (2,175), rushing yards (976) and total touchdowns (37). The junior also eclipsed the school’s all-time record for career passing yards and now has well over 6,000 heading into his final year.

+Tillman experienced a breakout campaign, pacing the conference with over 20 tackles for loss and finishing the year as the Raiders’ leading tackler. The junior’s best outing was against Pinecrest, in which he tied a school record with 18 total tackles, six being for a loss, and added two sacks.

The rest of the Richmond all-conference players are listed below, separated by position.

Offensive Line

+Jaleel Davis (Jr., OT)

Brian Bowden (Sr., OG)

Wide Receiver

Dalton Stroman (Jr, WR)

+Jakolbe Baldwin (Jr., WR)

Running Back

+Jaheim Covington (Sr.)

Special Teams

+Trevor Moss (Jr., K)

Jaron Coleman (Jr., KR)

Defensive Line

Javon Little (Sr., DE)

Omarion Mason (Sr., DE)

Linebacker

Gavin Russell (Sr., ILB)

Joerail White (Sr., ILB)

D’Andre Bethea (Sr., OLB)

Defensive Back

+Dereck Barringer (Sr., SS)

+D’Marcus Harrington (Sr., CB)

Zyier Baldwin (Sr., CB)

Richmond (13-1) finished the regular season undefeated for the first time since 2006. It was the most successful campaign under Till as they became back-to-back SAC champions by beating rival Scotland for the second consecutive year to the close the season.

The Raiders also made it the regional final for the first time since 2008, falling to Vance 38-7 last Friday to secure the 4AA West runner-up trophy.

Hoke’s George Small took coach of the year honors after an 8-5 record and taking the Bucks to the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

Scotland had 10 players selected to the list.

*+ Denotes all-conference member in both 2017, 2018.

+ Denotes all-conference member in 2018.

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal file Raiders quarterback Caleb Hood (5) and running back Jaheim Covington (33) were both named to the all-conference team over the weekend. Hood took SAC Offensive Player of the Year honors. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_RFB_all-SACweb.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal file Raiders quarterback Caleb Hood (5) and running back Jaheim Covington (33) were both named to the all-conference team over the weekend. Hood took SAC Offensive Player of the Year honors. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal file Richmond Senior linebacker C.J. Tillman (24) tries to tackle Vance’s Austin Grier. Tillman was named SAC Defensive Player of the Year on Sunday. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_RFB_allsacWeb2.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal file Richmond Senior linebacker C.J. Tillman (24) tries to tackle Vance’s Austin Grier. Tillman was named SAC Defensive Player of the Year on Sunday.