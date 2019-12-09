Gallop, Nicholson help Richmond take ‘Raider Rumble 2’

Gallop Gallop Nicholson Nicholson

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond Senior wrestling team took first place over the weekend, playing host for the Raider Rumble 2 on Saturday. Powered by undefeated efforts from Austin Gallop, JoeE Nicholson and Christian Sanchez, the team went a perfect 4-0 on the day.

Team wins came against Douglas Byrd 51-27, Montgomery Central 45-32, Terry Sanford 48-30, and Vance 84-0.

Raiders all-time wins leader JoeE Nicholson remained perfect on the season, going 4-0 while collecting four pins at the 120-pounds division.

Teammate Austin Gallop was also 4-0 and racked up three pins at the 160-pounds weight class. Christian Sanchez (106 pounds) chipped in with four wins as well, all coming via forfeit.

Other notable Raiders performers during the tournament came from Andres Sanchez (113 pounds) and Dante Baldwin (126 pounds) who both finished 3-1. Sanchez picked up a win by decision and two forfeits, while Baldwin benefited from a pair of pins.

Joining Baldwin with two pins on the day were teammates Nathaniel Parker, Michael Demay, and Noah Gomez.

Meanwhile, Ethan Owens, Cameron Russell, James Strickland, Josh Wallace and Monte Gilmore all finished with one pin to help obtain the first-place finish.

Richmond (11-3) returns to conference play on Wednesday to face Hoke and host Pinecrest.

