No. 10 Vance upsets top-ranked Richmond

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond Senior quarterback Caleb Hood carries the ball through a tackle from a Vance defender during Friday’s 4AA West Regional Championship loss. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond Senior quarterback Caleb Hood carries the ball through a tackle from a Vance defender during Friday’s 4AA West Regional Championship loss.

ROCKINGHAM — For the second straight game, top-ranked Richmond Senior found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard going into the half down three points to No. 10 Vance during Friday’s NCHSAA 4AA West Regional Championship at home.

Unlike the thrilling comeback victory in the previous round that saw the Raiders go on an offensive tear in the second half, it was the visiting Cougars who went on a run and closed out a 38-7 win to stamp their ticket to next week’s state championship.

“We let them bust some big plays and we didn’t move the ball real well,” said Richmond (13-1) coach Bryan Till after suffering the first loss of the season.

Up 10-7 at the half, Vance (12-2) quarterback Austin Grier led a scoring drive on the opening possession of the third quarter. Grier broke the pocket then found wideout Michai Riley for a 22-yard touchdown that made it 17-7.

Grier finished 12 of 19 for 176 yards passing with two touchdowns and had 52 yards rushing with an additional score on the ground.

After the Cougars’ defense picked off Raiders quarterback Caleb Hood on the following possession, Vance running back Stefon Thompson took a direct-snap from shotgun and ran through the middle for a 10-yard score to extend the lead, 24-7, halfway through the third.

Thompson is a two-way threat, and in addition to a pair of touchdowns, he caused problems for the highly-touted Raiders offense. The Syracuse commit had 2 and 1/2 sacks including a takedown of Hood on a third-and-8 that forced a punt following his third-quarter rushing score.

The stop led to another score by the Cougars offense as Grier converted a short third down, then ran it in on a fourth-and-goal from the 1, to stretch the margin to 30-7 with 52.3 seconds left in the third.

Hood finished with a team-high 128 total yards had some early success against the quick Vance defense, scoring the team’s lone touchdown on a 1-yard quarterback run that gave the Raiders a 7-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The junior quarterback got the Raiders on the Cougars’ side of the field a couple of times in the first half, but wasn’t able to capitalize. The first drive was highlighted by a fourth-and-six conversion when Kellen Hood tossed it to Caleb Hood on a trick play. But the defense held, and forced a missed field goal to keep the contest scoreless.

Near the close of the half, Caleb Hood got the offense moving again with a completion to Tremel Jones for a first down, then a long quarterback run. But back-to-back sacks from Vance’s Power Echols and Steve Sings forced a third-and-30 and the Raiders were able to convert as they let time expire.

With the loss, Richmond’s most succesful season under Till comes to a close after going undefeated in the regular season and winning its second straight Sandhills Athletic Conference crown.

“Right now, we just tell them that we love them. We’ll thank them later on, but right now, we’ll just tell them that we love them,” Till said of the message to his group after the game.

Vance tries to keep it’s Cinderella run through the playoffs going at next Saturday’s state title game at Kenan Stadium on the University of North Carolina campus.

Richmond’s Dereck Barringer, Omarion Mason Javon, Little ended with sacks.

