NCHSAA announces new changes

RALEIGH — On Thursday the N.C. High School Athletic Association Board of Directors held a meeting with a full agenda that will impact local teams in the foreseeable future.

The biggest takeaway was from NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker who announced the organization had received a proposal to change the bylaws, which currently have member schools broken into four classifications

Directors are to draft a new language for the bylaws and Tucker expects the member schools will receive a ballot sometime after the first of next year. The association will need three-fourths of the schools to support the changes in order for it to pass.

Results of the membership vote, which could be a much-anticipated addition of the 5A classification, will be announced at the NCHSAA Annual Meeting at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill in May.

Currently, Richmond Senior was designated to the 4AA classification, which stands as the highest number a school can be designated based on its average daily membership (ADM). Richmond’s ADM topped out at 2,109 this year. For comparison, the highest ADM among NCHSAA member schools was Myers Park at 3,688.

The new alignment would go into place for the 2021-2022 school year.

Another ruling that was passed with a majority vote requires parents, coaches, and players in all sports to watch a preseason CrashCourse Concussion video.

Other sport-specific decisions from the meeting are listed below.

Football

Starting in the summer of 2020, all 7-on-7 events will require the presence of a game-day administrator that is not a participating coach.

Wrestling

The board also approved schedule changes for the 2020-2021 dual team wrestling state playoffs.

The 2020-21 bracketing will be done on Jan. 28 with first and second-round matches played on Jan. 30, third and fourth round on Feb. 3 and state championships on Feb. 6.

Soccer

The NCHSAA did not pass a pair of proposals on the docket regarding soccer. The first proposal would have eliminated the penalty kicks requirement to break ties during the regular season.

A second proposal dictated that seeding would be done on the Saturday or Sunday before the playoffs, which would lead to starting first-round games the following week.

Currently, seeding is done on a Monday, meaning playoff games have to be played on Saturdays. That format will still be in effect for upcoming seasons.

