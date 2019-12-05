Top-ranked Raiders hosts No. 10 Vance with state title trip on the line

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal No. 1 Richmond Senior is set to host No. 10 Vance on Friday in the NCHSAA West Regional Final with a chance to advance to its first state title game since 2008. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal No. 1 Richmond Senior is set to host No. 10 Vance on Friday in the NCHSAA West Regional Final with a chance to advance to its first state title game since 2008.

ROCKINGHAM — The defending 4AA West regional champs are coming to town on Friday looking to stamp another ticket to the state championship game.

Bryan Till makes his first trip to the regional final as coach of top-ranked Richmond Senior (13-0) and says he anticipates an even bigger contingent than last week as they try to dethrone No. 10 Vance (11-2) and head to the state title game for the first time since 2008.

“It’s a been a while…and they’re really rejuvenated in a lot of ways because they’re enjoying the fact that, hey, we get to do this again,” Till said of the storied Raider Nation who helped packed the home field to capacity in the thrilling third-round win over Myers Park a week ago.

“We want to go out the right way at home. We feel like our fans deserve our best.”

Till added that even those with rooting interest outside of the two programs have sent text messages expressing their intentions to attend the pivotal matchup.

With the heightened attention swirling around Rockingham in a few days, the third-year Raiders coach expressed how important it was for his guys to stick to what got them this far.

“Instead of worrying about all the things that could happen, play the game of football the way it demands to be played,” Till said of the message to his team.

“With two great football teams, a lot of times it’s not the guys who win it…but it’s who doesn’t lose it.”

The Raiders have taken that mantra to heart, only surrendering one turnover in two postseason wins. Meanwhile, the defense has benefited from grabbing a takeaway in each contest, and has used the second-half turnovers to swing momentum and electrify the home base.

Both units will be challenged this week against a Cougars group that’s pulled off three straight upsets while only allowing 14 total points in the process.

In a lot of ways, the two teams will see mirror images of themselves when the first drive begins.

Much like the Raiders, the Cougars boast a fast and ferocious defense, led by linebackers Stefon Thompson and Power Echols. Both are highly-touted athletes and have the ability to play offense as well.

Thompson has been a key threat as a running back and he along, with fellow backfield mate Joseph Morris, have Till’s full attention because of their ability to stretch the field.

“They’ll throw the ball to the backs a ton. We haven’t seen anybody do that since Cardinal Gibbons,” said Till.

Back in September, Cardinal Gibbons running backs Brock Biestek and Jack Grazen collected seven combined receptions on 18 targets. Grazen led the team with two touchdown catches in the 45-28 loss to Richmond.

Till says he’s watched film on Thompson and Morris who flare out the backfield on most downs instead of staying in to pass protect. In the game-winning drive against Mallard Creek, the tandem accounted for all-but one of the team’s receptions, including the final touchdown pass to Thompson.

“We can’t have a guy that’s supposed to be covering, blitzing, you just give them an easy completion,” Till warned his unit in practice this week.

He added that the defense also worked on audibles and trying to counteract the mobility of Cougars quarterback Austin Grier.

The Raiders, too, possess a mobile quarterback in standout junior Caleb Hood who torched the Myers Park defense for 316 total yards and four rushing scores a week ago.

Hood rallied the talent-laden offense from a double-digit deficit late in the third quarter for the victory and Till has prepped his group for what he feels could be a physical, slug-it-out bout that he deemed a potential “slobber-knocker.”

“They’re going to hit us and we’re going to hit back,” said Till. “We’re both here for a reason. They know it and we know it. Let’s just go get after it.”

Kickoff from Raider Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Trip to state championship on the line

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

