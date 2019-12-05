Raiding the opposition: McArver talks Cougars playmakers

McArver McArver

Friday, when No. 1 Richmond Senior hosts No. 10 Vance, only one of the two teams will represent the 4AA West region in the NCHSAA state championship game.

Michael McArver is a Vance beat reporter for the Charlotte Football Insiders. He shares his thoughts about the regional final.

1) Vance has only given up 14 total points in three games this postseason. What makes their defense so dominant?

McArver: A few words come to mind. Physical, disciplined, and fast. Across the board, Vance is physical on defense. As a photo-journalist covering the Cougars this year from the sidelines, I have been just feet away from many big hits and even more big stops.

To say the Cougars are fast and physical is actually an understatement. Vance’s defensive front is physical and also disciplined at the point of attack. Discipline across several positions adds up to dominance.

2) Who are the playmakers Vance relies on in all phases of the game?

McArver: Vance is stacked with playmakers.

Some of the most notable include senior wideout Jordan Payne (No. 8) and Stefon Thompson linebacker/tight end (No. 5). Juniors include quarterback Austin Grier (No. 2), linebacker Power Echols (No. 1) and defensive tackle Jonathan Cannon (No. 55).

3) How do you think Vance will try to limit a multi-dimensional Raiders attack?

McArver: I believe the Vance coaching staff will try to do what most teams do and that’s stop the Raiders running game first and foremost. That includes keeping the talented Richmond quarterback in their sights at all times.

Hopefully, for Vance, the run-stopping focus will translate to pressure on the quarterback when the Raiders look to the air. Last week vs Myers Park, the Raiders quarterback runs from passing or spread formations were a big part of the victory. Vance will no doubt want to recognize and stop that.

4) What does coach Ferebee provide to the team?

McArver: This is Coach Ferebee’s first year as the Vance head coach. Ferebee has done a phenomenal job of taking over a very successful program and continuing that success. He has provided a ton of stability, leadership, and course corrections throughout the ups and downs of a tough season of Charlotte area football.

Last week his leadership and staff led Vance to a sensational playoff victory over nearby rival, and perennial N.C. powerhouse Mallard Creek.

5) Who wins and why?

McArver: Fun question. Last week, the Raiders knocked off Myers Park, and Vance took down Mallard Creek. Those are big wins. (Many in Charlotte expected to see Myers Park vs Mallard Creek this week.)

My prediction is that the team who wins the turnover margin will win this one by a score. I do believe this will be a great match up with the Raider home turf being a big factor. The team that protects the football, and can stay disciplined on defense will win this one.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

