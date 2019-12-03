Athlete of the Week (Nov. 25-30): Gavin Russell

Russell Russell

Gavin Russell has been named the Daily Journal’s Athlete of the Week for Nov. 25-30.

Russell is a two-year starter at inside linebacker for the Richmond Senior football team.

He was a driving force for the Raiders defense that allowed just 66 rushing yards in the 35-32 home win over Myers Park during Friday’s third-round state playoffs game.

Russell admitted to his defense waiting the entire season for the big rematch with its foe from the West, and he led the charge, finishing with a team-high two sacks and a forced fumble.

“I just needed to make a play because they had the ball coming out of halftime and we didn’t want them to go up three scores on us. So I just took matters into my own hands,” he said.

Down 21-13 at the half, Russell single-handedly wrecked the Mustangs’ first possession of the third quarter. He got to Myers Park quarterback Drake Maye on back-to-back plays, bringing him down for a sack each time while forcing a fumble on the last takedown.

“Our whole mentality was to get pressure on Drake Maye because he’s a good quarterback and if he has time back there in the pocket, he’s going to make a good throw,” said Russell.

Raiders coach Bryan Till had the utmost trust in his defensive captain and says he gave Russell freedom to push forward at the line of scrimmage and even sent him after Maye at key times.

“He wasn’t really on a blitz on the first [sack]…he fit it really well,” said Till. “The second [sack], he was on a blitz and the quarterback almost got by him and he stripped the ball.”

“Both of those plays are pretty savvy plays by a kid who really understands the game and what we’re trying to do, scheme-wise, defensively,” added Till.

The senior starter says he and his fellow upperclassmen were fueled by the desire to keep their high school careers alive.

“Every time we had a stop, and every time we kept scoring we were saying, ‘We’re not going home,’ and we did whatever we had to do,” said Russell.

Below are Russell’s responses to a list of fun questions asked by the Daily Journal staff.

1) What is your favorite cereal?

Russell: Honeycomb.

2) What is the best Christmas song?

Russell: Frosty the Snowman.

3) Who is your favorite defensive player, college or NFL?

Russell: Leighton Vander Esch.

Russell https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_mugRussell.jpg Russell

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

