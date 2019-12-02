Presale tickets now on sale for regional final

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond Senior football fans can start getting presale tickets for Friday’s home contest of the NCHSAA 4AA West region final against No. 10 Vance.

No. 1 Richmond (13-0) overcame a second-half deficit to take down Myers Park (12-1) this past Friday and now sits one win away from its first state championship appearance since 2008.

Tickets for the regional final are priced at $10 and can be purchased at RSHS, Family Pharmacy, Medical Center Pharmacy, Ellerbe Pharmacy, and Mabry’s Drug and Home Care on a first-come, first-served basis.

Reserved seat holders will still be able to access their seats, but must buy a ticket to the game. Gates open at approximately 5:30 p.m. and tickets will be available at the ticket booths.

GoFan Digital Tickets are available for all regional games for fans to purchase online in addition to hard tickets.

To purchase the digital tickets visit https://gofan.co/app/school/NC1661. To redeem digital tickets, tap your mobile device. These tickets will only be on mobile phones and will not be printed out.

Last week’s third-round contest drew the highest crowd of the season with an estimated 9,000 spectators in attendance and there is expected to be a similar turnout on Friday.

