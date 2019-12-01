Raiders wrestling places 4th during Cold Turkey Duals

ASHEBORO — Despite being down five starters, the Richmond Senior wrestling team took fourth place at the 10-team Cold Turkey Duals at Asheboro High School on Saturday.

Powered by the undefeated efforts of senior JoeE Nicholson and sophomore Andres Sanches, the Raiders went 3-2 on the day, gaining wins over Chatam Charter (78-3), North Forsyth (46-33) and Providence Grove (71-9).

Both Nicholson and Sanchez gained a pair of pins.

Nicholson, from the 120-pounds division, won by pin against Asheboro’s Abraham Mora and Southwestern Randolph’s Alex Medina. He also posted one tech fall.

Sanchez, at 113, notched pins against Providence Grove’s Ross Allred and North Forsyth’s Kalann Witherspoon. He also ended with two tech falls.

Josh Wallace added two pins at the event for the Raiders. Teammates Jaxon Martin, Carson Jordan, Naaman Perakis, Ethan Owens, Tyson Holloway, Hector Castro and Nick Russell all finished with one pin apiece.

The Raiders’ two losses came at the hands of host Asheboro (72-11) and Southwestern Randolph (44-27).

Richmond is back in action on Wednesday when they travel to Scotland for a Sandhills Athletic Conference matchup against the Scots, Pinecrest and Hoke.