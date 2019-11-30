Hood, Raiders corral Mustangs in 3rd-round win

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond Senior quarterback Caleb Hood celebrates after scoring one of his game-high four touchdowns in the home win over Myers Park on Friday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond Senior quarterback Caleb Hood celebrates after scoring one of his game-high four touchdowns in the home win over Myers Park on Friday. Donnell Coley| Richmond Daily Journal Raiders linebackers Jaleak Gates (10), C.J. Tillman (24) and DeAndre Bethea converge on a loose ball fumbled by Myers Park wideout Moose Muhammed at home on Friday. No. 1 Richmond beat No. 4 Myers Park 35-32. Donnell Coley| Richmond Daily Journal Raiders linebackers Jaleak Gates (10), C.J. Tillman (24) and DeAndre Bethea converge on a loose ball fumbled by Myers Park wideout Moose Muhammed at home on Friday. No. 1 Richmond beat No. 4 Myers Park 35-32.

ROCKINGHAM — With just over two minutes left in the third quarter of Friday’s third-round game of the NCHSAA 4AA state playoffs, top-ranked Richmond Senior was in a familiarly unfortunate spot, trailing No. 4 Myers Park in front of an estimated 9,000 spectators at Raider Stadium.

With the Mustangs deep inside Raiders territory, threatening to take a commanding lead, the defense held on third down and was aided by a personal foul penalty that forced a successful field goal.

“Awe man, that was amazing. That probably was the turning point of the game,” said Richmond coach Bryan Till after the 35-32 comeback win. “To hold them to a field goal and be able to come back…that’s big.

Till’s bunch used the momentum-swinging play to turn the tide and send the patrons into a frenzy. He says last year’s defeat wasn’t forgotten and fueled the team through adversity and on to the 4AA West region final next week against No. 10 Vance.

“It feels fantastic. Our kids have wanted that since this time last year and it’s great when you can actually see the hard work pay off,” said Till.

Richmond (13-0) Caleb Hood led the team with 112 rushing yards and was 12 of 24 for 204 through the air.

Down 24-13, Hood connected on back-to-back passes of 24 and 36 yards to get the team within the Mustangs’ 5-yard line. On the next play, he plowed into the end zone for one of his game-high four rushing scores to close the gap, 24-21, after a successful 2-point conversion, with just under a minute left in the third.

“I just had to calm myself down and get the ball to my playmakers and they made me look good,” said Hood. “The o-line did great tonight and they really helped me out.”

After Raiders linebacker DeAndre Bethea recovered a fumble with the Mustangs threatening to strike again in the early stages of the fourth quarter, and Hood took advantage yet again.

He kept the ensuing drive alive, completing a dart over the middle to Jakolbe Baldwin on a third-and-14 play. Hood capped off the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run that gave the home team its first lead, 28-24, since he ran it in from 73 yards out to open the game.

“We believe in him whole-heartedly and we know what he’s capable of,” Till said of Hood. “We actually expect that kind of thing out of him.”

The Raiders defense stepped up again on the next Mustangs’ drive, benefiting from a host of mental mistakes in the form of penalties that backed the visitors into a third-and-26.

Raiders junior linebacker C.J. Tillman brought down Myers Park (12-1) quarterback Drake Maye for a sack and forced a punt to ignite the standing-room-only crowd again.

Hood and the hot offense followed by orchestrating another scoring drive, capped by his second straight rushing score from 2 yards out to extend the lead, 35-24 with just 3:34 remaining.

The scoring spree foiled what was a strong start from the Mustangs as they built a lead as big as 21-7 midway through the second quarter.

Maye, who was 18 of 34 for 286 yards passing, connected with Jordan Bly on a 57-yard touchdown on a third-and-17. With the successful 2-point conversion, the lead shrunk to 35-32 with just 2:17 left.

After the ensuing Raiders drive stalled, the Mustangs had just over 20 seconds to drive the length of the field. The defense forced a couple of incompletions and sealed the win and creating a matchup with another gritty team.

“We didn’t want to go home, this team loves each other and we want to keep playing together,” said Hood. “We just had to keep overcoming adversity in the first half and keep fighting and we ended up pulling it off.”

Richmond wideout Jakolbe Baldwin ended with a team-high 124 yards receiving. Senior running back Jaheim Covington followed a career effort last week with 108 yards and a touchdown. And senior linebacker Gavin Russell had a pair of sacks in the win.

Hood’s 4 TDs keys victory over Mustangs

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

