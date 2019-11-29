Oral History: How one AAU game shaped the Richmond-Myers Park rivalry

Tillman Tillman Hood Hood

ROCKINGHAM — For Richmond Senior’s Caleb Hood and C.J. Tillman, Friday night’s NCHSAA 4AA state playoffs matchup against Myers Park brings forth feelings of nostalgia on multiple fronts.

Sure, everyone remembers the Raiders’ 37-14 loss to the Mustangs in virtually the same scenario a year ago.

But that’s not the only loss that has the two standout juniors eager to finally take down their counterparts from the western part of the state.

Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016 is a date that both Hood and Tillman took a few moments to discuss.

It was on that day, a host of current Richmond players were members of the 14u Richmond Raider Youth Football team and first came in contact with Jordan Bly, a current Myers Parks wideout, and the Hammer Down Tar Heels in the AAU State Championship game.

Bly’s father, Dre’, is an ex-NFL veteran who helped coach the Tar Heels with former Carolina Panthers receiver Muhsin Muhammed. Meanwhile, Hood’s father Earl, a former University of North Carolina player, coached the Youth Raiders.

On that championship Saturday in Winston-Salem, both programs held undefeated records in a game that drew as much attention an amateur event could handle.

“It was packed for a little AAU game, and like, emotions were high. It was fun,” said Tillman.

“I thought we were better than them. Back then, we didn’t have (practice) scouts or nothing like that. We was just going in blinded, really.”

Tillman served a familiar role for that team, a speedy outside linebacker tasked with covering both sidelines.

Hood was the Youth Raiders versatile quarterback that also spent time at defensive back. He, too, expressed how exciting it was to play in the tense environment and though admitting to his group getting “whopped,” 28-8, a couple of key plays still induce smiles to this day.

After trailing by a touchdown early, Hood light-heartedly explains a sequence where he had to step in on defense for a player who is also a current teammate.

“I got a pick. Jarod (Morrison) had got burnt and my dad was like, Caleb get him,” recalls Hood.

“The next play they threw it and the dude tipped it in front of me and I caught it.”

Hood goes on to retell the only other big play for the group in the contest, which also involved Morrison and yet another junior on the current Raiders roster.

“Then, we did that Washington (University) play. I threw it to Jakolbe (Baldwin), then Jakolbe threw it to Jarod, who was wide open, and Jarod took off,” said Hood. “It was 8-8 and we thought we was going to win after that.”

Though Hood and Co. didn’t come out on top, Tillman contends that the loss wasn’t in vain and still remembers how the team felt following the second-place finish.

“After the game, we started thinking about nationals and how playing against them, how good we could be playing against other people,” said Tillman of the group who became the first to make the National AAU Football Championships in Florida.

The majority of that historic team now looks to break through against Jordan Bly, Muhammed’s son, Moose, and the rest of the former Hammer Down Tar Heels who now dawn Myers Park colors.

When the first kickoff from Raider stadium scrapes the autumn sky on Friday, one thing is for sure, both Hood and Tillman will be ready.

“We ain’t scared of them,” said Hood.

“It’s a new game, it’s a new season and we coming to play,” said Tillman.

Tillman https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_MugTillman.jpg Tillman Hood https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_MugHood.jpg Hood

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.