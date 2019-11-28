Coaches give their Thanksgiving NFL picks

While everyone in Richmond County awaits Friday’s state playoffs matchup, the professionals will have everyone’s attention during the only holiday where sitting on the couch binge-watching football while overloading on carbs is acceptable.
To celebrate the spirit of Thanksgiving, the Daily Journal sports staff linked up with coaches from Richmond Senior football to get their picks on Thursday’s slate of NFL games.
Raiders head coach Bryan Till, assistant head coach Greg Williams, offensive coordinator Brad Denson, offensive line coach Kemp McSween, and defensive backs coach Chris Campolieta were on the same accord for all but one pick.
Chicago Bears (5-6) at Detroit Lions (3-7-1), 12:30 p.m.
Till: Bears
Williams: Bears
Denson: Bears
McSween: Bears
Campolieta: Bears
Buffalo Bills (8-3) at Dallas Cowboys (6-5), 4:30 p.m.
Till: Cowboys
Williams: Cowboys
Denson: Cowboys
McSween: Cowboys
Campolieta: Cowboys
New Orleans Saints (9-2) at Atlanta Falcons (3-8), 8:20 p.m.
Till: Falcons
Williams: Saints
Denson: Saints
McSween: Saints
Campolieta: Saints
