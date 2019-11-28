Coaches give their Thanksgiving NFL picks

Williams Williams Denson Denson Till Till

While everyone in Richmond County awaits Friday’s state playoffs matchup, the professionals will have everyone’s attention during the only holiday where sitting on the couch binge-watching football while overloading on carbs is acceptable.

To celebrate the spirit of Thanksgiving, the Daily Journal sports staff linked up with coaches from Richmond Senior football to get their picks on Thursday’s slate of NFL games.

Raiders head coach Bryan Till, assistant head coach Greg Williams, offensive coordinator Brad Denson, offensive line coach Kemp McSween, and defensive backs coach Chris Campolieta were on the same accord for all but one pick.

Chicago Bears (5-6) at Detroit Lions (3-7-1), 12:30 p.m.

Till: Bears

Williams: Bears

Denson: Bears

McSween: Bears

Campolieta: Bears

Buffalo Bills (8-3) at Dallas Cowboys (6-5), 4:30 p.m.

Till: Cowboys

Williams: Cowboys

Denson: Cowboys

McSween: Cowboys

Campolieta: Cowboys

New Orleans Saints (9-2) at Atlanta Falcons (3-8), 8:20 p.m.

Till: Falcons

Williams: Saints

Denson: Saints

McSween: Saints

Campolieta: Saints

Williams https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Mug_Gwilliams.jpg Williams Denson https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Mug_Denson.jpg Denson Till https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_mug_Till.jpg Till

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.