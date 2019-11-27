Top-ranked Raiders look to contain high-powered Mustangs

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders quarterback Caleb Hood, left, hands the ball off to running back Jaheim Covington in last week’s game against Hough. Covington looks to build off his record-breaking performance when No. 1 Richmond hosts No. 4 Myers Park on Friday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders quarterback Caleb Hood, left, hands the ball off to running back Jaheim Covington in last week’s game against Hough. Covington looks to build off his record-breaking performance when No. 1 Richmond hosts No. 4 Myers Park on Friday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond’s Joerail White, left, and C.J. Tillman (24) try to disrupt a pass from Hough’s Tad Hudson in last week’s home win. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond’s Joerail White, left, and C.J. Tillman (24) try to disrupt a pass from Hough’s Tad Hudson in last week’s home win.

ROCKINGHAM — The rematch. The real state championship. The battle of unbeatens.

There’s no denying the hype surrounding the epic showdown when No. 4 Myers Park makes a familiar bus ride to what should be a packed Raider Stadium to face No. 1 Richmond Senior in the third round of the NCHSAA 4AA West state playoffs on Friday.

It marks the second straight season in which the two programs meet in the region’s final four.

Richmond (12-0) coach Bryan Till admits his group didn’t play well in the 37-14 loss a year ago. But that’s not deterring his optimism this time around for a group he feels has developed in every phase of the game since then.

“We’re a year older in a lot of positions. We got a lot of guys back, a lot more mature and I think that experience is a thing that we hope helps us win out,” said Till.

Offensively, the Raiders’ growth starts with quarterback Caleb Hood, who has stamped his claim as one of the most lethal dual-threats in the state, totaling 1,885 passing yards on a career-high 62 percent completion rate. Hood says he gained more speed in the offseason and has displayed that on multiple occasions, racking up a career-high 823 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

In the backfield, senior running back Jaheim Covington is coming off a memorable outing, in which he rummaged through the Hough defense for a career-best 204 rushing yards including his longest touchdown run ever, 99 yards. His 1,179 yards on the ground, on a 9.9 per rush average, are the most he’s had in three years of varsity action.

Defensively, Till holds his group in high regard, especially considering the number of senior starters.

“The whole secondary is back, so those guys all faced [Myers Park] and really know what they’re up against,” said Till.

Raiders safeties Xavion Lindsey and Dereck Barringer are both seniors that have played key roles throughout the year. Last week against Hough, Lindsey had a late interception that helped spark the closing run in the 36-27 win.

Both Lindsey and Barringer, along with fellow upperclassmen D’Marcus Harrington and Zyier Baldwin form an experienced secondary that will be on high alert in trying to tame a Mustangs offense that’s averaging 51.5 points per game.

Myers Park (12-0) quarterback Drake Maye, has improved on an already-impressive sophomore campaign in which he ousted the Raiders from the postseason.

“The quarterback can make any throw there is and their receivers can go get the football,” Till said of Maye, whose older brother, Luke, was a standout basketball player at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

”Man, they’ve got good DNA and they know how to get them the ball and give those guys opportunities.”

This year, as a junior, the Alabama commit averaged 262 yards passing per contest during the regular season and his 45 passing touchdowns ranked second in the state. Maye tossed three touchdown passes and scored one on the ground to pace the 48-7 win over Ardrey Kell in last week’s second-round matchup.

Mustangs wideout Moose Muhammed III, son of former Carolina Panthers receiver Muhsin Muhammed, is Maye’s No. 1 target. The Texas A&M commit collected over 1,000 yards receiving during the season and his 15 touchdown receptions tied for fifth in the state.

Opposite of Muhammed is Porter Rooks (N.C. State commit) who hauled in over 800 yards receiving this season. And in the slot, N.C. Central commit Twan Flip Jr., has the speed to pose problems for the Raiders press-man defense.

Till called the Mustangs loaded offensive unit talented and complemented the “great” play-calling that frees them up.

“It’s inevitable that they may make a play here and there, but — play the whole game, play team defense and rely on each other,” Till said about the message to his group.

“I think winning those one-on-one battles…will be big. You’re less likely to be accurate throwing the ball if you’re worried about getting hit when you’re throwing.”

Good news for Raiders fans is the fact that senior defensive end Javon Little, who leads the team in sacks, returns to the lineup after missing last week’s game with a back injury.

Little will look to lead a quick and explosive defensive front with the likes of Omarion Mason, who ended with two sacks and three tackles for loss against the Huskies a week ago. Meanwhile, starting outside linebacker C.J. Tillman leads the team in tackles and pressured Hough’s Tad Hudson constantly throughout the contest and almost came up with a fumble recovery near the sideline in the second half.

Most of all, Till says field position is the focus in a contest of two explosive teams. He noted the importance of his special teams unit staying sound and guarding against a Mustangs group that’s blocked six punts and has multiple return touchdowns.

THAT’S DEFENSIVE

In what is expected to be a shootout, both teams actually boast two of the best defenses in the state. Richmond allows 11.6 points per game and has three shutouts. Myers Park has given up just under 13 points per contest, including four shutouts.

WHAT’S IN THE PAST

Myers Park owns the overall series record 2-1, with Richmond’s sole victory coming in 2004.

This year’s meeting is the only 4AA playoffs matchup between two unbeaten teams.

GIVING THANKS

Raiders fans are encouraged to bring their favorite Thanksgiving dishes and join the tailgate block party outside the stadium starting at 4 p.m. until kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

There will also be a Toys for Tots drive in which fans can make donations at the gates as they enter the game.

No.1 Richmond set tohost No. 4 Myers Park

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

