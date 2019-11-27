Raiding the opposition: Morrow expects ‘fireworks’ in 3rd round rematch

Morrow Morrow

We are now down to the final four teams in the 4AA West region of the NCHSAA state playoffs as No. 1 Richmond is set to host No. 4 Myers Park on Friday in a rematch of last year’s third-round matchup.

Matt Morrow is the founder and owner of Charlotte Football Insiders and previously served as an offensive coordinator at Myers Park. He shares his thoughts about the monumental showdown as well as who he feels has distinct advantages at different positions.

1) What kind of progress have you seen from Drake Maye this season as a junior?

Morrow: The biggest areas in my opinion where Drake has progressed would be arm strength, pocket presence, and mobility. Last season he was a very good high school quarterback as a sophomore, but it’s obvious he put in a lot of work this past offseason, studied film, and improved his body a good bit.

2) Most casual fans know how dangerous Moose Muhammed is, but what makes the team’s other receiving options so effective?

Morrow: The Mustangs have receiving threats with different skillsets. Porter Rooks, a North Carolina State University commit, can high point the ball well, has great speed, and a good catch radius. Twan Flip Jr is a North Carolina Central University commit who is electric out of the slot with great start-and-stop ability and can be electric on special teams. TE Logan Mauldin is a Coastal Carolina University commit who can dominate matchups versus linebackers and has the speed to split out wide as well.

3) In this matchup of explosive offenses, how do you see each team’s defense stacking up? Which defense has the advantage?

Morrow: I think Richmond’s defense will have to be very effective in its front seven to win. They will have to find ways to generate pressure with three- and four-man rushes most of the time. If they blitz, Myers Park has an effective quick passing game to combat it. For Myers Park, they will have to make Caleb Hood beat them from the pocket. Scrambling quarterbacks as good as he is can create havoc on a defense. Also, they will have to stop the Richmond run game before it gets started with some slants and blitzes mixed in. I don’t think there’s a distinct advantage defensively because I think both sides have talented, college-level players at each level of the defense.

4) How do you think Myers Park will respond to what is expected to be a record-breaking crowd in Rockingham?

Morrow: Richmond has an unbelievable game experience, however, because Myers Park has played there last year, I don’t think they will be phased by it. They have the best fanbase in Charlotte, so the big-game atmosphere is something they are used to. If anything, this environment will inspire them to play to a higher level in my opinion.

5) Prediction?

Morrow: I officially quit making game predictions a couple of years ago, but what I can predict is offensive fireworks. I think both teams offensively will execute at a high level and that’s what you want at this point in the playoffs for sure.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

