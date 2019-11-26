Athlete of the Week (Nov. 18-23): JoeE Nicholson

Nicholson Nicholson

JoeE Nicholson has been named the Daily Journal’s Athlete of the Week for Nov. 18-23.

Nicholson is a senior starter for the Richmond Senior wrestling team where he competes at the 120-pounds weight class.

During the group’s season-opener at home on Saturday dubbed ‘Radier Rumble 1’, he ended with a perfect 5-0 record with four wins coming via pin.

Nicholson started the day by defeating Fairmont’s Anydrean Cromartie by fall and cued both the team victory and his 119th career win, surpassing the school’s all-time mark.

“It was actually pretty exciting getting last pin, breaking the record. I’m looking just to keep getting more wins and make my record higher for it to be unbeatable,” said Nicholson.

“I knew the guy was stronger than me, so I just tried to use his strength against him. And he didn’t really have enough experience, so I just use that against him,” he added.

Nicholson was awarded a WWE championship belt replica from his father, Richmond coach Earl Nicholson, shortly after the historic moment.

The former Raiders wrestling alum was happy that his son could cash in on a dream that has been in the making for over a decade and also expressed how glad he was it happened so early in the season so the team can focus on improving.

“I was ready for him to get it out the way so he won’t be thinking about that no more. It worked out perfectly that it was the last match and we got to announce it,” said coach Nicholson.

JoeE Nicholson felt similarly as he and the Raiders won four out of five matches on the day to take second place in the tournament. Now the all-time wins leader for a resurgent program, the veteran wrestler hopes his big accomplishment will fuel other teammates.

“I’m pretty sure it will motivate them. They’ll want to try harder at practice, they’ll want to try to break records and make history in the school,” he said.

Below are Nicholson’s responses to a list of fun questions asked by the Daily Journal staff.

1) What is your go-to song before matches?

Nicholson: “High Hopes” by Panic at the Disco.

2) Who is your favorite WWE wrestler?

Nicholson: Rey Mysterio.

3) What is your favorite cheat food?

Nicholson: Cinnamon pretzels.

You can view the record-setting performance in this video.

Nicholson

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

