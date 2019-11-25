Three Raiders named to all-region soccer team

Three Richmond Senior soccer members were named to the all-region team as announced by the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association this weekend.

Seniors Lee Hayden, Drew Davis, and Noah Jordan were selected in Region 4.

Jordan led the Raiders with 21 total points, including his best effort of the season against Purnell Swett in round one of the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament where he tallied six points. The veteran midfielder notched eight goals and five assists on the year.

Hayden was the team’s top goal scorer, netting nine. He accounted for both of the Raiders’ goals in a late-season, 2-1 win over Lumberton. Hayden also finished just behind Jordan with 19 points on the year.

Davis was the vocal leader for the Raiders’ defensive unit and also had moments of offensive production throughout the season. Davis netted three goals and scored in back-to-back contests against Lumberton and Terry Sanford earlier in the year.

The trio was also named to the all-conference team earlier in the month as they helped the Raiders (10-10-2) make a late push down the stretch of the season. The Raiders fell to eventual conference champions Pinecrest in the second round of the league tournament and narrowly missed a postseason bid.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_RaidersLOGO1-5.jpg