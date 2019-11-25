Nicholson breaks record, Richmond takes second at Raider Rumble 1

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders sophomore Andres Sanchez tries to shrug off an opposing wrestler during the Raider Rumble 1 on Saturday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders sophomore Andres Sanchez tries to shrug off an opposing wrestler during the Raider Rumble 1 on Saturday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond Senior wrestler JoeE Nicholson, alongside his mother Rasheda Nicholson, holds an honorary belt given to him by Raiders coach Earl Nicholson, left, following his record-breaking win at the 'Raider Rumble 1' on Saturday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond Senior wrestler JoeE Nicholson, alongside his mother Rasheda Nicholson, holds an honorary belt given to him by Raiders coach Earl Nicholson, left, following his record-breaking win at the 'Raider Rumble 1' on Saturday.

ROCKINGHAM — When Richmond Senior wrestler JoeE Nicholson defeated Fairmont’s Anydrean Cromartie by pin, he was greeted with raucous applause from his teammates and those in attendance for the Raider Rumble 1 on Saturday.

Not only did the individual triumph clinch the first team victory of the season, but it was also Nicholson’s 119th career win for which he was awarded a championship belt from his father and Richmond coach, Earl Nicholson, for breaking the school record.

“I wish it could have happened last year and I wish I could have qualified for states and already have the record, but it feels good to have it now,” said the senior wrestler who now holds the program records for both single-season and career wins.

Earl Nicholson took to microphone after the historic achievement and announced the significance of the win to spectators on hand, then smiled as he handed over the WWE-inspired championship belt.

“That was like a really emotional moment to have him do that because that’s something I’ve been dreaming of since he was about three years old,” said Earl Nicholson.

JoeE Nicholson, at the 120-pounds division, dominated his competition during the tournament that also included West Brunswick, Anson, Scotland and Lumberton. He ended with a perfect 5-0 record with four wins coming via pin.

Fellow Raiders senior Austin Gallop (160 pounds) also enjoyed a successful start the year, racking up four straight pins before losing a 6-4 decision to Lumberton’s Davieyon King-McAllister. Gallop was frustrated by the state qualifier from a year ago, struggling to contain King-McAllister’s quickness.

The Raiders’ only team loss came at the hands of conference foe Lumberton in the tournament’s championship match, but coach Nicholson was still encouraged by his group’s effort in what was the most intense competition of the day. He added that the success of the school’s football team has hurt him in the heavyweight division as he awaits the arrival of key wrestlers.

“We wrestled really tough against Lumberton, so when those guys come, it’s going to be a different story next time,” he said.

Dylan Locklear (195 pounds) and Tyson Holloway (220 pounds) led the way for the Raiders’ heavyweights while having two of the most exciting matches against the Pirates.

Holloway lost a marathon of a match in a 10-9 decision to Lumberton’ Bryson Stiblin. Locklear won by fall over Lumberton’s Keith Pittman and posted a 4-1 record with three pins.

Sophomore Andres Sanchez went 2-2 in his first year competing at 113 pounds. Earl Nicholson says that despite losing two close decisions, Sanchez will be “great” in the new weight class this season.

Overall, the longtime Raiders coach says he was pleased with the way his group opened the season. They had big wins early, defeating Fairmont 78-6, Anson 59-24, West Brunswick 53-27 and conference rival Scotland 46-36.

“In the early matches we were on cue…most of the guys were working their moves the way we practiced,” he said. “It looked promising for us.”

Nicholson added that the team will now watch video to clean up mistakes.

Richmond (4-1) is in action again on Saturday when they travel to Asheboro for the Cold Turkey Duals.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

