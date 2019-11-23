Youth Raiders one win away from nationals

Courtesy Photo Richmond County Youth Raiders are heading to the third-place game of the NCAAU State Championship against the Scotland Seahawks on Saturday at A.J. Simeon Stadium. Courtesy Photo Richmond County Youth Raiders are heading to the third-place game of the NCAAU State Championship against the Scotland Seahawks on Saturday at A.J. Simeon Stadium.

HIGH POINT— The current stars of the Richmond Senior football team have roots in the AAU division that still thrives to this day.

The likes of Caleb and Kellen Hood are among the host of current Raiders that were on the first Youth Raiders program started nearly a decade ago.

That group was the last to make a National Championships appearance and now, Youth Raiders 8-and-under head coach Kerick Hairston sits just one win away from being the next squad to accomplish that feat.

“Every win has been a complete team effort,” said Hairston, who coached the team to a 6-2 record in the regular season.

“Each player brought a unique skill that married well with their teammates. The kids instantly bonded and became brothers on and off the field.”

After going 4-3 and suffering a first-round playoffs exit in his first season at the helm last year, Hairston says improved tackling played a major role in the quick turnaround.

Offensively, his son, Kaleb Hairston, has willingly “carried” the load and leads the team in yards and touchdowns from the running back position.

Most of all, Hairston praises the contributions and support from the moms and dads for constantly fueling the efforts of the young athletes.

“The parents have been committed to the team from the very beginning and that’s what has brought us this far this season,” he said.

The team won its first two playoff games, then fell last week in the third round to place them in an elimination game this weekend at the NCAAU State Championship.

Sunday, they’ll play the Scotland Seahawks at A.J. Simeon Stadium with a chance to advance to the state tournament in Florida. Hairston says a win would be “big” for Richmond County given the rivalry aspect and stakes on the line.

“What better point to start as a champion, than young? Let’s continue to build on that,” said Hairston.

Sunday’s game was previously scheduled for Saturday, but was moved due to expected rain.

Kickoff from High Point is set for 8:30 a.m.

TEAM ROSTER Kaleb Hairston Jace Starling Tyree Quick Jr. Jackson Parsons Maurice Lemon Jr. Noah Bostic Sir’King Irby Raceem Campbell Charles Bloomfield Jr. Latavian Watkins Samir Smith Demazj McRae Jamal Patrick Demari McRae Marcus Patrick Jayvion McRae Willie Hooks III Jaxton Watson Sajerrian Coley Julius Bowden Jr.

ASSISTANT COACHES

Willie Hooks Jr.

Charles Watson

Terence Watkins

Justin Gatewood

