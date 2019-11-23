Covington’s career night moves Raiders to next round of state playoffs

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond Senior running back Jaheim Covington tries to evade a tackle from Hough’s Curtis Neal during the NCHSAA 4AA West playoffs at home on Friday. Covington ended with a career-high 211 yards and three touchdowns in the win. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond Senior running back Jaheim Covington tries to evade a tackle from Hough’s Curtis Neal during the NCHSAA 4AA West playoffs at home on Friday. Covington ended with a career-high 211 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

ROCKINGHAM — Those lucky enough to be at Raider Stadium on Friday night were treated to a play most see only on television. A dazzling display of athleticism, speed and power that is nearly unheard of at the high school level.

With his offense backed against its own goal line and just seconds left in the third quarter of a second-round matchup of the NCHSAA 4AA West state playoffs, Richmond Senior running back Jaheim Covington took the handoff and wrecked his way through defenders, down the right sideline for a 99-yard score to give his team breathing room over eighth-seeded Hough.

“When I broke the tackles, I just saw green grass,” said Covington after the 36-27 win. “I was just saying, ‘I got to score, the team is on my back right now and they counting on me.”

The only thing that could slow the senior tailback down on Friday was the cramp he suffered midway through the career-long sprint. Covington rushed for a career-best 204 yards on 11 carries with a game-high three touchdowns on the ground.

In the late stages of the first quarter, with both teams gaining little traction offensively, it was Covington’s legs that powered the Raiders to its first points. He had runs of 10 and 27 before capping the drive with a 4-yard touchdown to make it 7-0 with just under three minutes left in the period.

Richmond (12-0) coach Bryan Till was in awe of the veteran ball-carrier after the contest and was frank about his contribution throughout the evening.

“He put us on his back, man,” said Till. “Jaheim just said, ‘I’m gonna go score. I’m not going to be stopped.’”

Before the highlight-reel run, Hough (8-5) quarterback Tad Hudson connected with wideout Devin Chandler for one of his game-high three passing touchdowns that gave the 21-17 lead with 6:30 left in the third quarter.

On the ensuing Raiders drive, Covington burst through the Huskies’ secondary and down the right sideline for a 55-yard gain. Two plays later he was back in the end zone on a 2-yard plunge to give the home team back the advantage, 23-21.

Richmond quarterback Caleb Hood was 14 of 25 for 200 yards, while throwing a pair of touchdowns, including a game-sealing connection with Dalton Stroman on a 38-yard strike to make it 36-27 with just over six left in the fourth.

“In a game like that…the thing is, do you make the plays that count, and we did,” said Till. “We responded well in those pressure situations.”

Omarion Mason, Jahmeek Harden and J.D. Lampley kept constant pressure on Hudson in those tight situations and made up for the loss of the team’s sacks leader Javon Little. Each had their hands in on at least one sack.

Richmond defensive back Xavion Lindsey grabbed his third interception of the season.

Hough running back Evan Pryor led the team with 255 total yards and two touchdowns including an 80-yard catch-and-run to take a 14-10 lead in the second quarter.

Raiders Wideout Tremel Jones finished with three catches, one for a touchdown just after Pryor’s score that gave the home squad back the advantage, 17-14, just before the half.

The Raiders offense outgained the Huskies 502-357.

Up next, Richmond advances to the third round to face No. 3 Myers Park in a rematch of last year’s state playoffs.

