Coley: Raiders shine bright on and off the field

Those that have had the opportunity to watch this year’s Richmond Senior football team realize how special they are.

Let’s check the list.

Win back-to-back Sandhills Athletic Conference championships, check.

Dismantle rival Scotland on the road, ending a 10-year drought in the process, check.

Become the first Raiders group to go undefeated in the regular season since 2006, check.

Whether it’s margin of victory, highlight-reel plays or the number of Division-I scholarship offers, there are numerous ways to track the talent this particular Richmond team possesses.

But, I’d argue their most impressive work isn’t done under the dazzling LED light show at Raider Stadium.

Just this week in practice, standout quarterback Caleb Hood was seen placing garbage back into a trash receptacle after it had tipped over and sprayed debris on the sideline.

Have a chance to visit the locker room after practices? Don’t be surprised to see your favorite players sweeping the floor and attending to other weekly chores without a gripe.

And let’s talk about the multiple occasions that members of the town’s most popular team gives back to the community through charity events, donating helmets and pads to the various junior high programs or even assisting children from the drop off lane into elementary school buildings.

Richmond coach Bryan Till constantly acknowledges how blessed he is to lead these types of role models and witness their dedication to greatness on and off the field.

“There’s a lot people don’t see…but there’s a lot people will see five to 10 years from now when these guys are a part of, and help run, this county,” Till said of his team.

It’s for this reason people close to the team knew reports of bench-clearing during an early-season scuffle was preposterous, even if they didn’t attend. The 2019 Raiders have held their unblemished record with class, week-in and week-out.

No excessive celebrations. No taunting opponents. No Twitter beefs.

“It says a lot about those young men and their willingness to do what is necessary for this program,” said Till.

“They have built this understanding of what hard work is and how to earn things and I think you’re going to see that in everything that they do.”

So enjoy the game on Friday, but don’t just be in awe of the 50-yard touchdown plays or the bone-crunching hits. I challenge you to be equally starstruck in the developing model citizens that will be standing before you.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

By Donnell Coley

Sports Editor