WADESBORO — For the second time this week, the Richmond Senior boys basketball team took down Anson. But after a dominating performance at home on Tuesday, the Raiders found a much more challenging foe confronting them as they slipped by with a 68-59 win in Anson on Thursday.

Richmond (2-0) forward Nygie Stroman led the offensive charge for the second consecutive game, scoring a team-high 21 points to go with nine rebounds.

Senior center Jarvis Tillman equaled his effort in the post from two nights prior, finishing with a game-high five blocks while also grabbing 12 rebounds and scoring 11 points.

Guards P.J. McLaughlin (12 points) and Quamir Sivels (11 points) were the other Raiders in double-digits, while Jalen David chipped in with seven points.

McLaughlin also set the floor for his teammates, leading them with seven assists.

In the junior varsity game, Dakota Chavis led the way with 14 points to help earn a 55-35 win. Trevion Dumas and Mehki Harrington each added eight points in the victory, while Luke Williams finished with a team-high 12 rebounds.

Richmond gets back to the hardwood on Tuesday, Dec. 3, hosting Southern Lee to start a four-game homestand.

Lady Raiders complete Anson sweep

WADESBORO — The Richmond Senior girls basketball team remained perfect on the young season, topping Anson for the second this week with a 63-28 road victory on Thursday.

The Lady Raiders (2-0) had four players in double figures to help overpower the Lady Bearcats.

Jayla McDougald and Keionna Love led the group with 16 points apiece. Jakerra Covington was close behind with 12 points and Jamiya Ratliff rounded out the group with 10 points.

Richmond returns home on Tuesday, Dec. 3, to host Southern Lee.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_RaidersLOGO1-4.jpg