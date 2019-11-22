Richmond hits the lanes for season-opener

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond Senior bowler Hunter Hancock releases the ball at Lumberton Bowling Center on Thursday. Hancock closed out seven of 12 frames to help the Raiders go 4-6 in the season-opener. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond Senior bowler Hunter Hancock releases the ball at Lumberton Bowling Center on Thursday. Hancock closed out seven of 12 frames to help the Raiders go 4-6 in the season-opener.

LUMBERTON — In his third season as Richmond Senior bowling coach, Ralph Butler had mixed feelings about the group’s season-opener at the Lumberton Bowling Center on Thursday.

Despite losing the majority of his starters from last year’s state-qualifying boys team, he felt their overall 4-6 record on the day was encouraging. Meanwhile, the girls had a tougher first outing, dropping eight of its possible 10 wins.

Both teams started the day with matchups against Pinecrest, with the Raiders having just four of its 11 players from last year and only one being a starter. The Patriots would win all four games and take the 742-545 total pin advantage.

The Lady Raiders had to endure what Butler called a “tough first-week matchup” against the reigning state champions Lady Patriots. Returning three experienced players, the Lady Raiders dropped the head-to-head games and loss the pin total by a score of 507-422.

“It’s good and bad because it kind of shows you where you need to be,” said Butler about the match with Pinecrest.

To finish the day, both girls and boys fared better against Scotland. The Raiders took three of the four head-to-head games against the Scots and ended with a higher pin total, 541-512, to get the fourth win.

The Lady Raiders took two games in the head-to-head matches against the Lady Scots, and were edged out 519-480 in total pins.

Butler feels that more situational practice next week will improve both teams for the remainder of the season.

“The biggest thing is, if we can improve the percentage of spares, then we’ll be good,” he said. “If you close out frames, that’s the key to being successful in bowling.”

Richmond travels to Laurinburg next Thursday in another conference tilt.

