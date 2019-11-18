With football entering the early stages of postseason play, it’s time to gradually shift gears from fall to winter athletics in the region.

Below are the scheduled games and times for this week that sees basketball, wrestling and bowling open its seasons.

Basketball

Both the girls and boys Richmond Senior basketball teams tip off their 2019-20 campaigns with great optimism.

Richmond boys are coming off a 17-12 season in which they overcame a rough start and caught fire down the stretch to make the playoffs.

On the girls side, second-year coach Teddy Moseley looks to build off a 10-win season in his first stint with the Lady Raiders.

Both teams start at home with Anson, beginning with junior varsity girls at 4:15 p.m., then JV boys, girls varsity and boys varsity to follow. On Thursday, all four Richmond hoops teams travel to Anson with first tip is scheduled for 4:15 p.m.

Meanwhile, Temple Christian School basketball has already began its slate of games. The varsity Tigers (1-1) look to get back in the win column when host Liberty on Tuesday.

The Lady Tigers varsity team opens their season against Liberty at home. Junior varsity girls start at 4:00 p.m. with JV boys, varsity girls and boys to follow.

All four teams travel to Antioch on Thursday, then the boys team will take on Christ the Cornerstone Academy on Friday.

Wrestling

Richmond Senior hits the mat for the first time on Saturday when they host the Raider Rumber Part 1 featuring Lumberton, Scotland and West Brunswick.

The first match is scheduled for 7 a.m.

Bowling

The Richmond Senior bowling team opens the season at Lumberton on Thursday starting at 4 p.m.

Football

No. 1 Richmond (11-0) starts its 4AA NCHSAA state playoffs at home on Friday in a second-round matchup against No. 8 Hough.

