Local senior athletes win tennis tournament

HILTON HEAD, S.C. — Rockingham residents Mike Rainwater and Gene Stewart were among senior tennis players that won South Carolina’s USTA 65-and-over 3.5 state championship match held in Hilton Head on Nov. 1 through Nov. 4.

Members of the team have been state runners-up and won six Pee Dee League Championships in various leagues, but this is their first state championship.

Other team members include: Bogen Berry, Harry Blackmon, Otis Harrison, John McLaurin, and Jay Owens (Bennettsville); Nicky Cohen (Chesterfield) and team captain Steve Quick (Florence).

The team enjoys practicing Wednesdays and Sundays at Quick’s court, supported by their families and friends. The USTA League is the country’s largest adult competitive tennis league.

