Raiders staying busy during cold and rainy bye week

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal

Members of the Richmond Senior football program run through individual drills on Thursday to close the bye week schedule.

Richmond (11-0) earned a pass from the first round of the state playoffs after going undefeated during the regular season. Raiders coach Bryan Till says the team had a “good week,” practicing skill improvement and situational plays for about an hour and a half each day through cold and rainy conditions.

“I want it to be cold…if we can’t handle it, then we don’t deserve to play,” said Till. “I’m hoping it is cold and we handle it better and it gives us an advantage.”

Top-seeded Richmond awaits the winner of Friday’s first-round matchup between No. 8 Hough and No. 9 Olympic in the 4AA West region.