Senior trio named to all-conference team

Davis Davis Hayden Hayden Jordan Jordan Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal file photo Richmond Senior midfielder Noah Jordan, right, tries to control the ball against Pinecrest during the conference tournament. Jordan was named one of three Raiders to the all-conference team. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal file photo Richmond Senior midfielder Noah Jordan, right, tries to control the ball against Pinecrest during the conference tournament. Jordan was named one of three Raiders to the all-conference team.

ROCKINGHAM — Three members of Richmond Senior boys soccer were selected to this season’s All-Sandhills Athletic Conference team, according to a list released by league authorities on Thursday.

Seniors Noah Jordan, Lee Hayden and Drew Davis provided support on both ends of the pitch to help the Raiders (10-10-2) make a late push down the stretch of the season. The team fell to eventual conference champions Pinecrest in the second round of the league tournament and narrowly missed a postseason bid.

Jordan led the Raiders with 21 total points, including his best effort of the season against Purnell Swett in round 1 of the SAC tourney where he tallied six points. The veteran midfielder notched eight goals and five assists on the year.

Hayden was the team’s top goal scorer, netting nine. He accounted for both of the Raiders’ goals in a late-season, 2-1 win over Lumberton. Hayden also finished just behind Jordan with 19 points on the year.

Davis was the vocal leader for the Raiders’ defensive unit and also had moments of offensive production throughout the season. Davis netted three goals, and scored in back-to-back contests against Lumberton and Terry Sanford earlier in the year.

Hoke and Pinecrest tied with the most players named to the list from one team as they both finished with six all-conference nods apiece.

The Bucks took top honors, boasting league Player of the Year, Xavier Hernandez, and Coach of the Year, Colin McDavid.

Purnell Swett’s Nick Ramirez was named Goalkeeper of the Year.

Davis https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Mug_Davis-2-1.jpg Davis Hayden https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_hayden_mug.jpg Hayden Jordan https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_MUG_jordan-2-.jpg Jordan Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal file photo Richmond Senior midfielder Noah Jordan, right, tries to control the ball against Pinecrest during the conference tournament. Jordan was named one of three Raiders to the all-conference team. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_JordanallSAC.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal file photo Richmond Senior midfielder Noah Jordan, right, tries to control the ball against Pinecrest during the conference tournament. Jordan was named one of three Raiders to the all-conference team.