Athlete of the Week (Nov. 3-9): Jakolbe Baldwin

Jakolbe Baldwin has been named the Daily Journal’s Athlete of the Week for Nov. 3-9.

Baldwin is a junior wide receiver for the Richmond Senior varsity football team where he has been a starter for the past two seasons.

In Friday’s win at rival Scotland, he turned in one of his best outings, securing four catches for a career-high 108 yards, including two first-half touchdowns.

“When my name was called, I just responded,” said Baldwin who mentioned the gameplan ahead of the matchup was tailored for him and the other Raiders receivers.

“It was exciting, man. I just had to do what I had to do.”

Baldwin’s touchdown receptions both came at important junctures in the contest when the Scots were closing the margin.

His first score was from 34 yards out as he slipped past the coverage and caught a well-placed ball from Raiders quarterback Caleb Hood in the middle of the end zone to stretch the second-quarter lead to 13-6.

Raiders coach Bryan Till knew before the game that Baldwin could make a big impact on the outcome, given his skillset.

“We see those things and we just feel like we’re taking the matchup that’s best,” said Till. “Obviously he had some good matchups down here and made the most of them.”

Baldwin got the past the defense again a few minutes after his first score, beating the Scots cornerback on a fly route down the right sideline for a 39-yard touchdown reception that widened the margin, 20-13, just before the half.

“You’re going to go in zero-coverage and try to cover…one-on-one, you give him an opportunity to make plays and he just made them,” Till added, regarding Baldwin’s big night.

Baldwin’s early touchdowns gave way for the rest of the Raiders talented offensive players as the team went on to score 28 unanswered points in the second half.

“It’ fun to see my teammates happy, doing what they can do to help the team,” said Baldwin.

Below are Baldwin’s answers to a list of “fun facts” questions presented by the Daily Journal.

Q: Who is the funniest coach on the team?

A: Coach Shuler.

Q: Who is the best wide receiver in the NFL?

A: Julio Jones, of course.

Q: Popeyes or Chick-fil-A?

A: I’m taking Chick-Fil-A, only because I haven’t tried Popeyes yet.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

