Raiders speed past Scots, take second straight conference title

LAURINBURG — The stands on both the home and visitors sides at Pate Stadium were stuffed with crazed fans, cheering for their team while voicing displeasure for the rivals across the field.

No. 1 Richmond Senior at No. 4 Scotland lived up to the billing for the first 24 minutes of action on Friday.

But the once frenzied home contingent started to become scarce as the Raiders piled on the points in the second half en route to a convincing 48-13 victory, cementing a perfect regular season and back-to-back Sandhills Athletic Conference titles.

“It means a ton right now, but we’ve got such high hopes and such high ambitions for this team that we feel like we’re just getting started,” said Richmond (11-0, 7-0 SAC ) coach Bryan Till after watching his group take down its neighbors to the East for a second straight season.

The decisive score didn’t come easy, especially in the early going, after the Raiders’ first drive stalled with a missed field goal.

But on the Scots’ ensuing possession, quarterback Bruce Wall fumbled into the direction of Raiders cornerback D’Marcus Harrington.

“I just tried to pick it up and make a play because I knew we needed it and it would get the momentum going in the right direction,” said Harrington.

The senior defensive back’s awareness gave his team prime real estate. Moments later, Harrington watched Raiders quarterback Caleb Hood throw his first of three touchdowns, a short slant to Dalton Stroman that turned into a 15-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

“I mean that’s huge. We had a chance to score before that but didn’t, then bang, turned around and got it back,” Till said of the sequence.

Till also felt the big pass plays from his standout quarterback were just as important to the win as it gave his team some breathing room at crucial moments.

“They’re a run-first team, so anytime you can get a two-score, three-score separation…it puts a lot of pressure on their offense,” he added. “It’s a lot easier for us to play defense, kind of knowing what’s coming.”

Hood endured some unruly social media trash talk from the opposing side ahead of the matchup but had the final say on the opposition’s field.

He was 7 of 15 for 158 yards through the air and finished with a game-high 295 total yards.

Two of Hood’s passing scores were in the direction of Jakolbe Baldwin who came into this season as the team’s leading receiver, but unselfishly took a backseat with the emergence of Stroman and having to nurse a sprained ankle earlier in the year.

Baldwin reminded spectators why Division-I programs are lining up for his services. The junior wideout ended with four catches and a team-high 108 yards receiving.

“When my name was called, I responded. It was exciting, man. I just had to do what I had to do,” said Baldwin.

After Wall scored his second rushing touchdown with just over two minutes left in the half that knotted the score at 13, Hood connected with Baldwin on a 39-yard shot down the right sideline to give the Raiders back the advantage, 20-13.

When Hood opened the second half with a dazzling 41-yard sprint to pay dirt to stretch the lead to 27-13, the Raiders defense rode the momentum to finish off the victory.

Outside linebacker C.J. Tillman led the charge up front, stopping the Scots potent ground attack that produced a couple of good drives in the first half. The Raiders junior also put pressure on Wall on multiple occasions, including midway through the third when the senior quarterback flung a ball over the middle and into the hands of Derek Barringer for an interception.

In the fourth quarter, Raiders inside linebacker Gavin Russell cemented the victory with a scoop-and-score from 22 yards out that made it 48-13.

Scotland (9-2, 5-2 SAC) finishes third in the conference with the loss as a result of a tiebreaker.

Meanwhile, Harrington spoke on behalf of his classmates like Russell and Barringer, regarding the significance of the rivalry win.

“It’s great because we’re gonna be engraved in history forever,” he said. “We’re the first team to be undefeated since 2006, so we’re gonna always be remembered.

But he was quick to reel in the initial excitement, knowing larger tests remain on the road to the team’s ultimate objective.

“We got to get mentally prepared and be ready because there’s better competition ahead,” said Harrington.

“We got a bigger goal than just a conference championship. We trying to win states.”

RIVALRY RENEWED

Friday marked the Raiders first win in Laurinburg since 2009. The 35-point victory was the widest margin in the series since the Scots won 49-14 in 2013.

MAXIMIZING POSSESSIONS

The Scots (30:50) nearly doubled the Raiders (17:10) in time of possession and ran 75 plays to Richmond’s 45. But the Raiders’ quick-strike offense produced three touchdown scores of 35 yards or greater.

COVINGTON’S RUN CONTINUES

With a rumbling third-quarter touchdown that made way for the onslaught, Richmond running back Jaheim Covington extended his scoring streak to eight straight contests.

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond Senior cornerback D'Marcus Harrington (21) runs off the field with Gavin Russell (42) after recovering a fumble at Scotland on Friday. Harrington and Russell had takeaways in the 48-13 road win. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders wideout Jakolbe Baldwin catches a touchdown pass in the second quarter of Friday's road win over Scotland. Baldwin had a game-high 108 yards receiving.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

