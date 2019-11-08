ROCKINGHAM — After finishing sixth in the Sandhills Athletic Conference, winning just three league games and six overall in his first season coaching the Richmond Senior girls basketball team, Teddy Moseley called last year’s 10-win team an improvement.

The Lady Raiders ultimately fell just shy of the goal to finish in the top third of the conference and missed out on a playoff berth.

Consistent scoring and ball control plagued the Lady Raiders a year ago along with slow starts that Moseley said “killed” their chances of success. That’s one area he’s been harping on in the preseason to make sure they can stay in games.

“We’ve got to play hard from the tip. Last year we outscored every last one of our opponents in the third quarter…so that’s important to get off to good starts from the beginning, that way you have a little bit of cushion to work off of,” said Moseley.

“We got plenty of opportunities last year. This year, we’ve got to focus on making the best of our opportunities. That’s our main focus,” he added.

Throughout the offseason, Moseley says he was able to work with his core group from a year ago and put them against stiff competition during stints in the Powerade State Games and a couple of other jamborees. He contends that the team showed great strides, making shots that they were prone to missing, which resulted in a 7-2 record this summer.

After transferring from Richmond earlier in her career, senior Keionna Love will be a key source of offense for the Lady Raiders this time around. Moseley says the versatile wing can score from anywhere on the floor and is going to be “huge” for his team as she averaged 24 points through the nine offseason games.

Meanwhile, returning starters Jayla McDougald and Jakerra Covington are both juniors and enter their second season with the varsity team. Though they had some struggles as sophomores in the early going, Moseley watch them blossom and says he expects an even greater transformation this season.

“Towards the end of the year, the game started to slow down for them a little more, mentally. I think it’ll slow down even more for them this year,” he said.

Covington displayed elite athleticism and toughness from the post and earned an all-conference nod for her efforts. McDougald solidified her role as a lead guard on both sides of the floor.

Bree Wall is a senior wing that looks to help shoulder the scoring load as she finished behind Love in that category for the majority of games this summer.

And freshman guard Kyla Sampson looks to contribute with some outside shooting and ball handling as she recovers from a serious knee injury.

Overall, Moseley wants to play fast, but not in a hurry, while taking advantage of the scoring options that are now plentiful.

“They know what to expect from me, I know what to expect from them. From last year, I’ve seen a tremendous jump and improvement,” he added.

The Lady Raiders are scheduled to participate in the Terry Sanford Jamboree scrimmages on Saturday before opening the season at home against Anson on Nov. 19.

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond Senior girls basketball coach Teddy Moseley gives instructions during a team practice. The Lady Raiders open the season at home on Nov. 19 against Anson. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_RGB_prev-copy-1.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond Senior girls basketball coach Teddy Moseley gives instructions during a team practice. The Lady Raiders open the season at home on Nov. 19 against Anson. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Raiders forward Jakerra Covington attempts a layup during a preseason practice. Covington is the lone all-conference performer returning to the team this season. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_IMG_4456-1.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Raiders forward Jakerra Covington attempts a layup during a preseason practice. Covington is the lone all-conference performer returning to the team this season.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Lady Raiders Key Returners Jakerra Covington, Jr., PF

Jayla McDougald, Jr., PG