Raiding the opposition: Tester gives current temperature of Scots

It’s rivalry week for the rabid fanbases of No. 1 Richmond and No. 4 Scotland as the two teams link for the annual game on Friday.

Brandon Tester is the sports editor for the Laurinburg Exchange and he shares his insights about the matchup, as well as who will ultimately leave Pate Stadium as victors.

1) How would you gauge the morale of the team having one loss and coming into the biggest game of the regular season?

Answer: Scotland is a fairly resilient team. As we saw from their playoff run last year, the Scots don’t let their losses define them.

The loss to Pinecrest two weeks ago definitely stung, but the Scots have turned the page. They know that they’ll get a share of the conference title if they win this week, so the Scots are excited about that.

They’re ready to go.

2) Richmond’s Caleb Hood and Jaheim Covington combined for over 200 yards rushing in last year’s game. What changes can the Scots make to prevent that this time?

Answer: Prior to last year’s rivalry game, Scotland coach Richard Bailey said Hood is ‘tailor-made’ for Richmond’s system.

That’s definitely true.

Hood is versatile enough to get out of tough situations, so it will be important for Scotland to do all the little things correctly. They’ll need to make tackles, make good reads and apply consistent pressure in the backfield. The Scots have faced some talented running backs this year, and Covington will be another big test. Again, the small things will be critical. And avoiding penalties will crucial as well.

3) What are the x-factors that will decide the outcome?

The biggest factor will be how cleanly and efficiently Scotland can run its offense. Penalties and other unforced errors have hampered the Scots at times this season, and they’ll need to eliminate those mistakes this week. The offense has enough tools to make some explosive plays, and they’ll need to take advantage of every opportunity they have against Richmond.

Special teams will also be a big factor in this game. Scotland punter Matt Sellers is great at pinning opponents in their own territory. That skill will be especially important this week. Giving the Raiders good field position at any point will probably not end well.

4) For those playing in, or attending their first Scotland-Richmond game, what’s a good way to describe the atmosphere?

This rivalry is regarded as one of North Carolina’s best high school feuds. The crowd is typically very large and very loud at these games.

My words can’t do it justice.

You have to be there to understand how much these communities support their high schools, and how much this game means to the Scotland and Richmond faithful.

5) Prediction?

It’ll be senior night at Pate Stadium, and the Scots will certainly have a lot of dedicated supporters in the stands. That, combined with the fact that the conference championship is on the line, should motivate the Scots to win this one.

Scotland 22, Richmond 20.

