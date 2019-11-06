Raiders o-line using depth to prepare for Scots

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond Senior offensive line coach Kemp McSween instructs his group during a drill in team practice on Tuesday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond Senior offensive line coach Kemp McSween instructs his group during a drill in team practice on Tuesday.

ROCKINGHAM — When Richmond Senior offensive line coach Kemp McSween drove past the team’s practice facilities during dead periods this past spring, he was pleasantly surprised by what was transpiring on the field.

He recalls seeing his entire offensive line, starters and backups alike, engaging in voluntary workouts on a daily basis without the assistance of any of the Raiders’ coaching staff.

“As a group, I think they took it upon themselves to lead each other and hopefully, let that trickle over to leading the rest of the team,” McSween said of his unit.

The ambitious displays of dedication in the offseason have translated tenfold this fall as the undefeated Raiders boast the top offense in the Sandhills Athletic Conference.

Richmond has collected 3,854 total yards, the majority of which have come on the ground as the offensive line has consistently opened gaping holes for rushers to average a league-high 9.2 yards per carry.

McSween takes an unconventional approach with whom he allows to play from week-to-week. Unlike most programs that try to sustain continuity with a solidified five-man front, he feels a host of players have earned the right to rotate into the lineup on any given down.

Raiders left tackle Jaleel Davis serves as one of the foundational pieces to a unit that features five players at least 6’2.

At 6-foot-5, 290 pounds, Davis has a enviable combination of size and quickness that he puts on full display in both the pass and run games.

Left guard Brian Bowden, 6’3 279 pounds, assists Davis with protecting quarterback Caleb Hood’s blindside, as well as making room for the Raiders talented running backs to operate.

Meanwhile, Braxton Butler (6’2), Jaiden Covington (6’2) and Trent Simpson (6’3) have all seen significant minutes this season and helped the team put up just over 44 points per game.

“Just like everybody else, I would like to stick to five, but they worked they tails off to the point where I got to put more than five out there,” said McSween.

It’s a strategy that’s paid dividends to this point in the season, with one more major test remaining on the regular season slate as McSween’s group looks to stay fresh against a deep Scotland front seven on Friday.

The Scots have a mixture of size and athleticism to man their stingy 3-4 defense, with ECU-commit Jason Romero leading the way.

At 6’5, 245 pounds, Romero is regarded as one of the best defensive lineman in the state and the attention he’s demanded has freed up other teammates like Zymere Reddick, who has used his lean 6-foot-3 stature to collect a team-high 12 sacks.

Rather than focus too intently on what problems the Scots will pose, McSween told his group throughout the work to hone their own physical strength and techniques.

“We believe that the offensive lineman is built from the ground up, so we work feet all day long,” he said. “Hand placement is major. After that, being able to stay down with our hips.”

Tuesday’s practice saw McSween instruct both individual and group drills to anticipate the speed and power they’ll be matched against later in the week. But he stressed that execution and willpower will be the ultimate decider in who comes out on top.

“Those guys know what we want to run and we know what they want to run and you just got to be the better man when it comes to Friday night,” said McSween.

Raiders o-line using depth to prepare for Scots

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

