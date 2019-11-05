Raiders’ kicking trio looking to stay special at Scotland

Davis Davis West West Moss Moss Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders punter Drew Davis drops the ball for a punt against Seventy-First last Friday. Davis is part of three Richmond Senior special teams kickers looking to make an impact this week against Scotland. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders punter Drew Davis drops the ball for a punt against Seventy-First last Friday. Davis is part of three Richmond Senior special teams kickers looking to make an impact this week against Scotland.

ROCKINGHAM — While most football teams lean toward the popular trend of rotating running backs or even quarterbacks, Richmond Senior has found success this season by doing so with another position group.

Trevor Moss, Mack West and Drew Davis have all found themselves staring down the uprights to form the best special teams trio in the Sandhills Athletic Conference.

The kicking committee realizes that despite being afterthoughts for most of the season as members of the highest-rated offense in the conference, their specific contributions could be magnified on Friday in a game that figures to be tight throughout.

Richmond (10-0, 6-0 SAC) travels to Scotland (9-1, 5-1 SAC) to add another chapter to what’s been recently deemed the state’s best rivalry.

“We treat it like it’s a Super Bowl,” Davis said of the matchup. “It’s the game that enters the state playoffs. This game sets the tone for the rest of our season.”

A Scotland win along with one from Pinecrest would force a three-way tie atop of the conference and jeopardize a first-round bye for the Raiders.

Given both the league and postseason implications, Davis says the start to practice this week has already taken a different shape. As the team’s punter, he typical begins with a couple of reps, but says he saw at least three times the number of snaps on Monday.

“Props to coach (Bryan) Till, he’s made sure to give us multiple reps this week, especially for punt,” said Davis. “…Just making sure that he’s giving us the best opportunity to catch a ‘W’ this week.”

In order for the them to “catch a W” Moss will definitely have some say in the matter as the team’s kickoff specialist. The junior kicker returns as the sole special teams member on the all-conference team last season when he notched 25 touchbacks as a sophomore.

This year, he’s already booted 45 touchbacks, which ranks first in the conference and fifth in state, while his 3,910 kickoff yards also tops the SAC and is the third-best total in the state.

“Usually when I don’t hit a touchback, they (opposing team) get a big run on the next play…I just don’t want them to score a touchdown,” said Moss.

With one of the strongest legs at the high school level, Moss says he hones his skills at the ‘Special Ops’ camp hosted by former NFL kicker Dan Orner. Located in Charlotte, he travels to the camp once a month for weekend workouts that last up to eight hours each.

What he refers to as “year-round” dedication has paid off as Moss has become one of the most effective special teams weapons in the area and has been invited to Division-I campuses, most recently The University of South Carolina.

While Moss works from outside of the 50-yard line, fellow junior kicker Mack West operates from a much closer range.

West handles the primary field goal duties including point-after attempts (PATs) where he boasts a 90 percent average, which tops the SAC.

“Since Clayton, I missed a couple (PAT’s), but I recently bounced back,” said West after an up-and-down stretch in the middle of the season.

West is a perfect 20 of 20 on PATs over the past three contests and leads the conference by a wide margin with 46 for the season.

He’s also 3-for-3 on field goal with his longest being 35 yards.

The first-time varsity player acknowledged the importance of his accuracy and says especially in a game of this magnitude, missing “throws the game off track.”

“Extra points really matter,” West added. “I’m working on making sure I breathe before I go out there. Focus on keeping my head down and swinging through straight, because if I lack that focus I can miss it left or right.”

All three special teams members feel as if their skills are interchangeable, exemplified by a rare moment for Davis when he was beckoned to try a 31-yard field goal in the late stages of a blowout win over Seventy-First last Friday.

He admits that he had not attempted an organized field goal since summer workouts, but was able to line it up and over the uprights for his first field goal of the season.

The trio credits their post-practice workouts with each other and long snapper Alex Branch for their high success rate this year.

Davis, especially, hopes that will translate on Friday if he has to kick it to the dangerous Scots returners, including Savion Leak who has brought two punts to the house this season.

“At the end of the day, I’d rather hit a really good high ball that goes probably 40 (yards)…because if I over-kick my coverage, they can run it back,” said Davis.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

