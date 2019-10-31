Power outage postpones JV Raiders’ game at 71st

FAYETTEVILLE — A sudden power outage that swept through a large portion of Cumberland County Thursday evening postponed the scheduled Sandhills Athletic Conference junior varsity football game between Richmond Senior and Seventy-First.

No official word has been given as to the potential makeup date as of Thursday night.

The matchup had implications for conference supremacy.

After its only league loss to Pinecrest, Richmond (5-2, 4-1 SAC) rides a dominating three-game streak in which it’s outscored opponents 95-15. Last week’s 40-0 victory over Lumberton was the team’s largest margin of victory on the season and its second shutout.

Meanwhile, Seventy-First (7-1, 2-0 SAC) came into the matchup having won four straight contests, outscoring opponents 146-26 in that stretch. The Falcons’ only loss also came at the hands of Pinecrest.

The Raiders hope to return to action again next Thursday when they host conference rival Scotland. Seventy-First is scheduled to visit Jack Britt.

More information concerning the makeup game will be provided in future issues of the Daily Journal and online when they become available.

