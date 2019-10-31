Top-ranked Raiders host 71st, looking to stay unbeaten

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders’ seniors Armond Martin (16) and D’Marcus Harrington run a play from scrimmage during a team practice earlier in the season. Both will be honored ahead of Friday’s Senior Night. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders’ seniors Armond Martin (16) and D’Marcus Harrington run a play from scrimmage during a team practice earlier in the season. Both will be honored ahead of Friday’s Senior Night. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Senior running back Jaheim Covington tries to rush with the ball while Richmond’s Joerail White, left, and Gavin Russell attempt to tackle during a team scrimmage. All three will be honored before Friday’s game against Seventy-First at home. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Senior running back Jaheim Covington tries to rush with the ball while Richmond’s Joerail White, left, and Gavin Russell attempt to tackle during a team scrimmage. All three will be honored before Friday’s game against Seventy-First at home.

ROCKINGHAM — Wednesday marked the release of the first football state playoffs projections of the season and according to the popular prep sports website HighschoolOT.com, Richmond Senior carried the top-seed designation in the west region.

That means if the season ended today, the Raiders (9-0, 5-0 SAC) would enjoy a bye in the first round and have home-field advantage throughout the entire postseason.

But for Richmond coach Bryan Till, the rankings and polls don’t have his attention ahead of the home finale with another Sandhills Athletic Conference opponent on Friday in Seventy-First (5-4, 2-3 SAC).

“Well for us, the bye doesn’t matter,” Till said curtly. “What we care about, is being undefeated conference champs. We know that the bye is kind of a derivative of that.”

With just two games remaining on the regular-season slate, containing the Falcons’ league-topping rushing attack will be the first priority in trying to end the season unbeaten.

Standout running back Kore Prentice-Coles ranks fourth in the SAC with 717 yards rushing yards despite missing three games. He ranks second with 119 yards per game and has finished with over 200 yards twice this season, including 206 yards on the ground in the win over Purnell Swett last week.

Till recognizes the explosiveness of the senior tailback and drew a comparison between him and Hoke’s Keonte’ Shaw, who was the first rusher to surpass 100 yards in a single game against the Raiders defense this season.

“I think those two guys’ styles are similar. The difference is, Hoke is a lot more of a zone (running) team,” said Till.

“This young man (Prentice-Coles) does a good job of staying behind his blocks, and being physical at the point of attack.”

He added that a great share of respect is due to Seventy-First head coach Duran McLaurin who is a “very good play-caller.”

With younger players adjusting to new roles after losing key seniors from an 11-4 Falcons team a year ago, McLaurin has endured growing pains, yet still boasts a top-2 offense in the conference.

“He does a really good job of getting his personnel the ball,” Till said of McLaurin’s offense that specializing in pulling guards and tackles in both the run-pass option (RPO) and vertical passing games. “What we have to do is just be better at what we do.”

The Raiders defense is only allowing 10 points and 70 yards rushing per contest. Last week they held Lumberton to negative-2 rushing yards.

“The biggest thing is our kids are running to the football,” said Till.

“I think having that energy, but being able to measure it with the focus that’s needed to stay on our reads is the reason we’ve been so successful.”

A diversified front that includes leading tackler C.J. Tillman and sacks leader Javon Little has helped paved the way for younger players like Raiders sophomore linebacker Jaleak Gates.

Gates was inserted into the starting lineup recently and is continuing to show signs of a next-level playmaker. He finished with a pair of sacks against Lumberton and has also been helpful in coverage when fellow linebackers Gavin Russell and Joerail White rush the quarterback and other runners behind the line of scrimmage.

Meanwhile, the Falcons defense boasts a pair of tackling machines in senior linebackers Malik Wilson and Jashawn Owens who rank second and third among the league’s top wrap-up artists with 101, and 98 tackles on the season, respectively.

That group will try to contain the Raiders’ multi-dimensional offense, spearheaded by junior quarterback Caleb Hood who leads the conference in total yards from scrimmage. He’s accompanied by fellow juniors in big-play wideouts Dalton Stroman and Jakolbe Baldwin.

The talented trio have posed problems for defenses every week and have collected multiple Division-I offers in the process.

Till says it’s their relationship with the experienced upperclassmen, who enjoy coming to practice and love playing Richmond County football, that makes the team dangerous especially in what will be the final regular-season home game.

“That bond is huge and that’s going to mean a lot to those underclassmen, saying, ‘Hey, this is Senior Night, let’s make sure we give these guys something to remember this night,’” said Till.

Friday’s Senior Night festivities begin at 7 p.m. with kickoff from Raider Stadium scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

