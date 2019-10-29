Miller closes out storied career

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond golf Hailey Miller, left, and coach Keith Parsons are pictured ahead of the opening round of the NCHSAA 4A Women’s Golf State Championships held at Pinehurst No. 5. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond golf Hailey Miller, left, and coach Keith Parsons are pictured ahead of the opening round of the NCHSAA 4A Women’s Golf State Championships held at Pinehurst No. 5. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Raiders golfer Hailey Miller pitches out of the pine straw during her final round of the state championship tournament on Tuesday at Pinehurst No. 5. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Raiders golfer Hailey Miller pitches out of the pine straw during her final round of the state championship tournament on Tuesday at Pinehurst No. 5.

PINEHURST — Hailey Miller reached down into the 18th hole at Pinehurst Resort, Course No. 5 on Tuesday and pulled out her ball after sinking a short par putt.

The moment encapsulated one of the most impressive girls golf careers at Richmond Senior as Miller wrapped up her third straight NCHSAA 4A Women’s Golf State Championship tournament.

“I’m thankful that I made it this far for the past three years. Just knowing that I did that — left a mark,” Miller said shortly after signing her final round card, a 94 (+22) that gave her a two-day total of 187.

Though she wanted a better outcome than the 68th place finish, the four-year regionals participant put the struggles in the past couple of days into context. She expressed sorrow that her high school career was over and reminisced on the highs that included a rare hole-in-one during last year’s state tournament.

Richmond coach Keith Parsons has been along for the ride the past two seasons, a ride he doesn’t take for granted.

“I just feel fortunate to be a part of it (Miller’s career) the last couple of years,” said Parsons.

“…not settling for just ok, and making sure everything she does is elite is what I think separates her from a lot of girls.”

Miller shot a 43 on the front nine, a full three strokes better than her start the previous day. She credits better driving and putting for the successful start.

Nothing exemplified her early efforts more than the results on the eighth and ninth holes.

On the par-4 eighth, Miller’s second shot from the intermediate rough skied over the green and into the pine straw before just in front of the nearby roadway. She pitched out to the fringe, then chipped a shot that landed within six inches of the hole. Sinking the putt, she secured a bogey to prevent a higher score.

The following hole, a drive in the fairway made way for an iron shot on the fringe. From there, Miller chipped a shot within 12 inches of the hole and craftily made the putt to get her third par of the first nine holes.

“I remember walking towards the ball because I saw it was going in and I was like, “Oh yeah,” Miller said of the par putt.

At the daunting par-5 13th, Miller had trouble off the tee and forced consecutive shots out of bounds. She eventually posted a 12 on the hole, but Parsons was more impressed with how his standout player responded to the adversity.

“She knew she was struggling a little bit and she knew this was it for her, this was the last match. So, I think she really locked in,” he said. “It’s incredibly difficult to come back from that…and she did.”

Parsons called the last few holes some of the best she’s played in a long time.

Miller would go on to bogey holes 14 through 17, but again displayed above-average recovery skills to prevent more damage.

On the final hole, a booming drive down the right side set up a near-perfect iron shot from just uner 100 yards that bounced past the green and set up a birdie putt.

The birdie went just past the hole, setting up the tap-in par to end the round, and one of the best careers in school history.

“After the par-5 it (the round) went downhill, but I’m glad I finished with a par,” said Miller.

“She went out with a bang on the last hole with a par, almost a birdie. So, that says everything about her as a person and as a golfer,” added Parsons.

Pinecrest’s Jaclyn Kenzel won the first-place trophy, finishing the tournament at 2-under par with a total score of 142.

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond golf Hailey Miller, left, and coach Keith Parsons are pictured ahead of the opening round of the NCHSAA 4A Women’s Golf State Championships held at Pinehurst No. 5. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_5923-1.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond golf Hailey Miller, left, and coach Keith Parsons are pictured ahead of the opening round of the NCHSAA 4A Women’s Golf State Championships held at Pinehurst No. 5. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Raiders golfer Hailey Miller pitches out of the pine straw during her final round of the state championship tournament on Tuesday at Pinehurst No. 5. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_4071-2.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Raiders golfer Hailey Miller pitches out of the pine straw during her final round of the state championship tournament on Tuesday at Pinehurst No. 5.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.