Athlete of the Week (Oct. 20-26): Ariel Brown

Brown Brown

Ariel Brown has been named the Daily Journal’s Athlete of the Week for Oct. 20-26.

Brown is a senior runner for the Richmond Senior cross country team.

She capped her final Sandhills Athletic Conference race with a top-10 finish and was the only Raider named to the All-SAC team. She ended the 5K course at 22:17, which took ninth place overall.

The veteran runner credits a strategic change for her success at a difficult Carolina Horse Park venue. She says she tried to hang back a little bit and partner with someone she knew would have a similar pace to her.

That strategy helped her have more energy to push through the last mile and secure her fourth straight all-conference nod, which was gratifying after having to endure subpar finishes when she was sick halfway through the season.

“I was feeling really good because I was a little afraid about not making all-conference this year,” said Brown. “I knew I had to put my mind in it and get out there and run so I could actually get all-conference again.”

Lady Raiders cross country coach Jessie Covington says the standout runner might have been a bit more nervous than usual after she regained her health, but was pleased with the final result.

“It was a great feeling. We were not surprised. She’s been one of our top runners,” said Covington.

“She is a great leader, great runner and we are very lucky to have her on our team.”

Browns says her weekly preparation before each race helps her achieve goals. She mentioned running a 5K the day after races and also engaging in speed drills to improve her last leg.

The dedicated training regimen will be helpful for this Saturday at regionals when she tries to qualify for the NCHSAA 4A Cross Country State Championships.

“Trying to make it to states is my main thing,” she said ahead of the regionals meet that will be back at Carolina Horse Park.

Same course, I already ran there twice before, so I know what I have to do.”

Below are Brown’s answers to a list of “fun facts” questions presented by the Daily Journal.

Q: Where is your favorite place to vacation?

A: Visiting my grandparents in Georgia.

Q: Who is your favorite musical artist and your favorite song?

A: Smino, “Clink.”

Q: What’s your favorite Olympic sport to watch?

A: I like to watch Rugby even though I don’t know what’s going on. It’s really cool to watch the girls play.

Brown https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_mug_arielB.jpg Brown

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.