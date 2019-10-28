Late surge pushes Raiders through to SAC semifinals

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders midfielder Noah Jordan celebrates after scoring a second-half goal in Monday’s first-round home win over Purnell Swett in the conference tournament. Jordan had a team-high two goals. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders midfielder Noah Jordan celebrates after scoring a second-half goal in Monday’s first-round home win over Purnell Swett in the conference tournament. Jordan had a team-high two goals.

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond Senior coach Chris Larsen felt his team only played 15 to 20 minutes of what he considers “quality soccer.”

Those key stretches were dispersed throughout a close first-round matchup, in which No. 3 Richmond defeated sixth-seeded Purnell Swett, 6-3, in the opening round of the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament at home on Monday.

Richmond advances to the semifinal round on Tuesday at No. 2 Pinecrest.

“They took it to us the first half. They got two (goals) up on us,” Larsen said about the visitors’ hot start. “We were able to come back pretty quick.”

After the Rams stormed the scoreboard with a pair of goals from Derrian Jenkins and Jafet Robles, the Raiders countered in the later stages of the first half with a flurry of their own.

Senior forward Luke Hawks got the team on the board in the 24th minute, then moments later, Blaise Steadman pushed the equalizer past Purnell Swett goalkeeper Nick Ramirez.

With the score knotted at 2 coming out of the break, both teams were tight, taking turns controlling the ball but forcing errant shots at the goal that were deterred by Ramirez and Richmond keeper Jay Ammons.

Raiders midfielder Noah Jordan disrupted the standstill with a stinger of his right foot that whipped past Ramirez and into the net, giving the Raiders a 3-2 advantage.

“I mean you could just see kind of a relief and they started playing a little bit more relaxed and knocking the ball around a little bit better,” Larsen said of the tie-breaking effort.

Two minutes after Jordan’s goal, teammate Hector Castro got in behind the Rams’ defense and converted a shot from close and stretched the lead, 4-2.

“It was Purnell’s last game, they knew everything was on the line, so they pushed some guys forward on us and opened it up a little bit,” said Larsen.

With their season hanging in the balance, the Rams made aggressive changes and it resulted in Robles’ second goal, making the score 4-3 with 10 minutes remaining in the match.

Noah Aiken had an “off night,” according to Larsen, but his decision to insert the speedy junior midfielder in the late stages of the match paid dividends.

“He was frustrated…but he’s not going to remember how bad he played for the first 75 minutes, he’s going to remember the last five where he put one in,” said Larsen.

Aiken snuck through the Rams’ backline with just three minutes to go and scored a goal to give the Raiders breathing room at 5-3.

Jordan followed with the finishing touches moments later for his second goal that cemented the 6-3 victory and extended the team’s season for another night.

Larsen feels the group will need to have a complete effort against the league’s perennial powerhouse, in hopes of pulling off the upset.

“I told them, tomorrow, they’re going to have to bring their A-game,” he said. “Nothing is guaranteed anymore. You get the next night if you win, so that’s what we’re fighting for.

Purnell Swett wraps up the season with a 7-16 record, the most wins in program history.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

