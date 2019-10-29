PINEHURST — For Richmond Senior’s Hailey Miller, Monday’s opening round of the NCHSAA 4A Women’s Golf State Championship could have been better after she finished with a score of 93.

Miller lamented some bad luck early and was disappointed in her all-around performance at Pinehurst Resort, Course No. 5.

“I was struggling with my putting, my irons and my driving. Nothing was going right,” she said.

After starting cleanly on the first hole with a nice drive in the fairway and a solid shot to the green that led to an opening par, Miller was 7-over thru the next three holes.

Her misfortunes took a turn for the better on the par-3 fifth as she hit an iron off the tee that plopped onto the green above the hole. Miller took advantage of the useful shot and rolled in a downhill putt from 25 feet to claim her sole birdie of the round.

“Just seeing it go in made me happy,” she said. “I don’t know how far it was, but I looked at the line and I knew that it would break, so I read the break right.”

Monday marked Miller’s third time playing Pinehurst No. 5, to which she says helped her get comfortable with the speed of the greens and what shots to pursue. That course knowledge proved vital as didn’t let things unravel despite the rough outing.

Richmond golf coach Keith Parsons says the Lady Raiders veteran used her experience to battle through the day despite not having her “good stuff.”

“I think she has high expectations for herself, obviously, and that’s why she’s had such a great career,” said Parsons.

“She had one of those days where it was hard to get anything going, but she grinded though. When it looked like the round could get away from her a couple of holes here or there, she’d come up with a chip or a nice putt that would kind of keep it manageable.”

On the par-4 sixth, Miller drove the ball out of play and finished with a double bogey, but she landed her drive in the fairway on the seventh and got up and down for a par.

The same sequenced happened on the par-4 10th as a drive into the rough resulted in a double bogey. But a nice recovery effort on the 11th saw the Lady Raiders standout hit a good approach shot on the green and two putts later, she saved par.

Parsons felt that, for the most part, putting kept her day from being derailed and he was encouraged by the back-to-back state qualifier’s composure.

Meanwhile, Miller felt her driving improved later in the round and wants to carry that to the final day.

She tees off on Pinehurst No. 5 for the final day of competition at 8:09 a.m. on Tuesday.

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Hailey Miller stares down a putt on the fifth hole at Pinehurst No. 5 during her first round of the NCHSAA 4A Women’s Golf State Championships on Monday. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_3981-1.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Hailey Miller stares down a putt on the fifth hole at Pinehurst No. 5 during her first round of the NCHSAA 4A Women’s Golf State Championships on Monday.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor