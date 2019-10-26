Richmond suffocates Lumberton, 51-7 on homecoming

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders linebacker Jaleak Gates tries to bring down Lumberton quarterback Jadarion Chatman during Friday's conference matchup. Gates had two sacks in the team's 51-7 win on homecoming. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders linebacker Jaleak Gates tries to bring down Lumberton quarterback Jadarion Chatman during Friday's conference matchup. Gates had two sacks in the team's 51-7 win on homecoming.

ROCKINGHAM — Recently promoted Richmond Senior linebacker Jaleak Gates has made his way through a crowded front seven rotation and cemented himself as a starter.

After picking up a pair of sacks in the team’s 51-7 win over visiting Lumberton on Friday, Gates had just one thing in mind.

“Hopefully keep my starting spot, said the athletic sophomore. “Just keep woking hard, keep going and get stronger.”

In front of a packed homecoming crowd at Raider Stadium, Gates took down Lumberton quarterback Jadarion Chatman on a third-and-5 play to force the first of seven Pirates’ punts in the game.

With the Raiders up big in the late stages of the opening quarter, it was Gates who got to Chatman first and forced him down for another third-down sack.

He says focusing harder during practice has helped him prepare both mentally and physically. And Gates also credits his ability to run to the ball and use his 6-foot-2 frame to corral the opposing skills players.

Richmond (9-0, 5-0 SAC) coach Bryan Till has seen improvement from the budding linebacker over the course of the season and thinks the versatility of Gates and others on the defense has paid dividends.

“I think there’s so many guys contributing right now, but Jaleak is coming along, with the sacks he’s got,” said Till. “What you’re seeing now is the growth of these guys and how many different spots on defense they’re learning.”

Fellow linebackers Jah’meek Harden and Desmond Covington also notched a sack in the first half that saw Lumberton (2-7, 0-5 SAC) punt or turn the ball over on every possession.

Raiders safety Dereck Barringer secured an interception on a halfback pass with 4:39 left in the first quarter. That led to a Jaron Coleman rushing touchdown to take a 21-0 advantage.

Backfield mate Jaheim Covington had five rushes go for 117 yards and two scores on the ground, including an 83-yard highlight reel to take a 35-0 lead in the second quarter.

Caleb Hood was 6 of 7 for 126 yards and two passing touchdowns before replacing his helmet for a baseball cap in the late stages of the second quarter.

Slot receiver Kellen Hood led the Raiders in receiving for the first time this season, snagging five receptions for a team-high 65 yards and a touchdown just before the half to take a 42-0 lead.

Meanwhile, starting wideout Jakolbe Baldwin caught three passes, two of which went for early touchdowns.

Backup quarterback Noah Altman relieved Hood and finished with two touchdowns, one passing and one rushing. His 1-yard run to pay dirt in the fourth quarter widened the gap to 51-0.

Chatman was 4 of 13 for 81 yards passing and the lone touchdown or the Pirates in the waning seconds of the game. He found wideout Hayden Hickman for a 53-yard score down the left sideline to break up the shutout.

Lumberton’s Thomas Ratliff and Tyleak McNeil had one sack apiece in the loss.

Richmond hosts Seventy-First next week for senior night, while Lumberton hosts Scotland.

Lumberton — Hickman 53 pass Chatman (kick)

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

