No.1 Richmond welcomes new-look Lumberton for homecoming

ROCKINGHAM — With just three more games left on the schedule, undefeated Richmond Senior (8-0, 4-0 SAC) is clicking on all cylinders and heads into its homecoming match against struggling Lumberton (2-6, 0-4 SAC) after testy road matchups.

Raiders Quarterback Caleb Hood had yet another milestone day in the blowout win over Hoke last Friday, going 14 of 20 for a game-high 253 yards with three touchdowns while surpassing 5,000 yards for his career in the process.

“I think the big thing was, it really was a team win,” said Richmond coach Bryan Till. “Caleb gets a lot of stats, sometimes, because he distributes the ball to so many different guys and they did a good job getting yards after the catch.”

Senior running back Jaheim Covington continued his explosive play of late, catching a 73-yard touchdown from Hood in the first quarter and tallying 80 yards rushing in the win over the Bucks.

Fellow backfield mate Jaron Coleman scored two rushing touchdowns, including a 44-yard sprint up the middle that made it 49-7 late in the third quarter.

“They both can go to the house any time,” Till said of the tailback duo. “I think they’re continuing to pull for each other and continuing to enjoy ever carry they get.”

Both Covington and Coleman figure to get a good workload against a porous Pirates’ defense that’s had troubles stopping the run throughout the year.

The Raiders’ defense has been tested the past couple of weeks, but Till is encouraged by the way they’ve responded to each moment of adversity.

Junior linebacker Tillman finished with 12 tackles, two for loss against the Bucks, marking a third straight game with double-digit tackles.

Tillman will lead the group against a Lumberton offense that features athletic quarterback Jadarion Chatman, who has accounted for every Pirates’ touchdown this season.

Chatman has racked up a combined total of 1,254 yards. Jordan McNeill is Chatman’s primary target with 47 catches on Chatman’s 70 completed passes.

Till says his defense will be more concerned about taking care of their assignments and staying true to their style of play.

Lumberton interim coach Adam Deese took over for former head coach Kelly Williamson, who suddenly retired after the Seventy-First loss a couple of weeks ago. Till admits he doesn’t know what exactly will change with Deese in charge, but is readying his team to play just as hard and disciplined as they have the past few weeks.

Friday’s game marks the annual homecoming tradition, starting with the downtown parade at 4 p.m., which leads to an organized tailgate outside Raider Stadium at 5 p.m.

The “Raider Walk,” in which fans can greet the team as they enter the field, starts at 6:30 p.m. and kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Alumni are encouraged to walk a “Raider Reunion Lap” around the track at halftime.

Hot Raiders host struggling Lumberton

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

